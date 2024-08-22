Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of New Mexico for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of New Mexico for 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of New Mexico for 2024. Known for its stunning landscapes and rich history, New Mexico is also home to a thriving and diverse economy. This growth is fueled by the state government's effective tax credits and other incentives, which attract innovative companies and foster job creation.

A few key industries in The Land of Enchantment include agriculture, green energy, natural resources, science, engineering, information technology, intelligent manufacturing, cybersecurity, and defense.

First, we honor Dawn Garcia-Nuñez, Lead and Site Director at Raytheon Engineering for Systems Integration and Test in the Mission Capability Verification Center. With a team of over 175 engineers, her leadership focuses on the execution of complex, integrated field tests and provides expert operational support to a variety of US government missile and radar programs.

Next, we acknowledge Julia Bernal, Executive Director of Pueblo Action Alliance, a climate justice and community-driven organization. Bernal and her team work to promote cultural sustainability by addressing environmental and social impacts within indigenous communities.

We also congratulate Tobie Webb, Director of Strategic Talent Management of Sandia National Labs, the nation's premier DOE science and engineering lab for national security and technology innovation. Through multiple promotions, Webb has been a key part of growing the impressive team at Sandia National Labs for nearly 13 years.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of New Mexico for 2024.

Delfinia Salazar (Sandia National Laboratories), Cinnamon Blair (University of New Mexico), Melanie Morais (Brown & Brown Insurance), Lynnita Ellis (Dynamic Air Consulting), Kristi Gibbs (Old Republic Title), Yu-Feng Lee (New Mexico State University), Erin Rackers (Teach For America), Tina Thatcher (Idaho Milk Products), Amy Blasing (Lovelace Health System), Amanda Kocon (Edmentum), Steph Sherrodd (Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union), Karina Sinclair (SambaSafety), Erin Gentry (Invariant), Fran Maier (BabyQuip), Maribel Armendariz (Hidalgo Medical Services), Sandi Hazlett (UnityBPO), Julia Bernal (Pueblo Action Alliance), Genevieve Tarnow (CHRISTUS St. Vincent), Susan Kirst-Millspaugh (Waterstone Mortgage), Dawn Garcia-Nunez (Raytheon), Susana Olivares (Aura), Jennifer Beck-Herrera ( EMC Insurance Companies), Mandy Leatherwood Guss (City of Las Cruces), April Puckett (Eastern New Mexico Medical Center), Tobie Webb (Sandia National Labs), and many others.

