Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of New Mexico for 2025

The Top 50 Women Leaders of New Mexico for 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of New Mexico for 2025. Known for its striking landscapes that range from desert mesas to forested peaks, New Mexico is a state with a rich cultural history and a diverse economy. The state thrives on both its natural resources and its innovative industries, including agriculture, energy, aerospace, film, and scientific research. This year's awardees represent the strength and vision driving growth across these vital sectors and beyond, while contributing to the communities and traditions that make New Mexico unique.

This year's honorees feature April Puckett, the Director of Human Resources at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center (ENMMC), the largest regional medical center in Southeastern New Mexico. Bringing to the table 15 years of combined experience in employment law and as an HR professional, Puckett is a member of the executive team at ENMMC. She has a full spectrum of HR professional experience, as well as specialized legal expertise in employment, medical malpractice, nursing home neglect, personal injury, and wrongful death, all of which are invaluable assets for the organization.

Acclaimed for her dedication and foresight, we honor Elissa Gomez, the Senior Project Manager for Albuquerque Public Schools (APS). Gomez is a seasoned executive leader, wellness advocate, and project Leader with over two decades of experience transforming complex systems, empowering communities, and championing organizational excellence. She leads the implementation of a modernized finance and human resources ERP system. Her focus is on sustainability, equity, and performance, ensuring that APS is prepared to meet the demands of tomorrow's educational landscape.

Among this year's awardees is also Amanda Clay, the Chief Development Officer of Meow Wolf, a US-based innovative arts and entertainment company that creates mind-bending experiences through immersive and interactive storytelling. Clay oversees all creative, fabrication, and development of Meow Wolf's permanent physical exhibitions. She began at Meow Wolf six years ago as managing director of the House of Eternal Return, shortly after opening in 2016 as general manager, and has since built out and now oversees the exhibitions operations teams in all four permanent exhibitions.

The Top 50 Women Leaders of New Mexico for 2025.

Delfinia Salazar (Sandia National Laboratories), Natalia Griffin (Smart AutoCare), Gina Urias-Sandoval (University of New Mexico), Tina Thatcher (Idaho Milk Products), Lisa Cooley (Paradigm), Heather Kick-Abrahamson (Sleep Number), Kristi Gibbs (Old Republic Title), Stephanie Sherrodd (Sunward), Amy Blasing (Ardent Health), Sherry Aragon (Lovelace Health System), Julie Rowey (PNM Resources), Amanda Kocon (Edmentum), Frances Maier (BabyQuip), Thomasinia Ortiz-Gallegos (Santa Fe Community College), Tracy Bredeson (Dion's), Julia Bernal (Pueblo Action Alliance), Genevieve Tarnow (CHRISTUS St. Vincent), Susan Kirst-Millspaugh (Waterstone Mortgage), Dawn Garcia-Nunez (Raytheon), Susana Olivares (Aura), Mandy Leatherwood (City of Las Cruces), Elissa Gomez (Albuquerque Public Schools), Staci Downey (Pearson), April Puckett (Eastern New Mexico Medical Center), Yuriana Atayde (Pima Medical Institute), and Tobie Webb (Sandia National Labs), and many others.

https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/08/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-new-mexico-for-2025/

