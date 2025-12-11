Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of New Orleans for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of New Orleans for 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of New Orleans for 2025. Beyond its globally recognized music, cuisine, and historic neighborhoods, New Orleans operates as a major center for healthcare, education, port and maritime activity, hospitality, and an expanding network of technology and creative businesses. The city's cultural depth and strong community ties shape how its institutions and organizations grow and serve the region. This year's honorees reflect that influence through work that strengthens the city's economic vitality and supports the communities at its core.

Among this year's awardees is Mysheka Battiste, Head of Organizational Development at Hyatt Regency New Orleans. Battiste drives organizational transformation by enhancing team performance, streamlining operations, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. With a career spanning finance, innovation, and leadership development, she has launched multimillion-dollar initiatives, optimized portfolios, and championed sustainable development projects, all while inspiring high-performing teams at Hyatt.

We also recognize Soraya Verjee, Chief Talent & Advancement Officer at Collegiate Academies. Verjee has spent 14 years strengthening the organization's talent systems, leadership development programs, and culture to support students—particularly first-generation and students of color—as they work toward college success. She has also expanded alumni engagement and advanced initiatives that help students and staff thrive across Collegiate Academies' schools in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

Finally, we celebrate Victoria Phipps, Vice President of Global Philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase & Co., for her transformative impact on New Orleans' entrepreneurial ecosystem. She has developed strategic philanthropic investments that promote economic equity and inclusion and helped launch award-winning accelerator programs and innovation challenges. Phipps has also strengthened the city's long-term economic growth through initiatives like New Orleans Entrepreneur Week and her leadership roles with the New Orleans Business Alliance.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of New Orleans for 2025.

Emily Scalise (Fresenius Medical Care), Emily Zellinger Wiltenmuth (Select Medical), Soraya Verjee (Collegiate Academies), Joann Kunkel (LCMC Health), Kathryn Collins (Entergy), Deanna Rodriguez (Entergy New Orleans), Jennifer Roberts (Agenda for Children), Avril Habetz (Northwestern Mutual), Victoria Phipps (JPMorgan Chase & Co.), Brigitte Holthausen (Hemline), Laura Tarantino (Oceans Healthcare), Rhonda Dale (Collegiate Academies), Christine Kwik (Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.), Debbie Wolfe (DaVita Kidney Care), Nicole Sturgill (Gartner), Tiffany Tandecki (HOTWORX), Mysheka Battiste (Hyatt Hotels Corporation), Delaina Sweat (KPMG US), Dale O'Neill, PhD (Loyola University New Orleans), Dr. Lisa Casey (St. Tammany Parish Hospital), Sarah Haviland (STR Logic), Victoria Price Gianelloni (HOTWORX), Kate Balart (Shell), Alana Chatelain (Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System), Leslie Smitley (Boston Children's Hospital) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/12/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-new-orleans-for-2025/

