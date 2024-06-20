Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of New York City for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of New York City for 2024

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of New York City for 2024. New York City is one of the most diverse, vibrant cities on the planet. The industries that thrive in NYC are often solving complex world issues through innovative, technology-driven solutions. These industries include financial services, clean tech, life sciences, and health care. NYC is also home to a wide variety of creative companies, leading the way in digital media, fashion, and entertainment.

This year, we honor the top women leaders who are driving these industries forward in The City That Never Sleeps. These dynamic leaders include Jennifer Turner, an executive who's been leading and managing divisions within large media companies, such as Disney, NBCUniversal, and Sony, for over 20 years. Turner is currently EVP and head of TriStar Television, the boutique label of Sony Pictures Television.

We also extend congratulations to entrepreneurial and purposeful global business leader, Sonali Chatterji. She is the Chief Growth Officer for Astreya, the leading IT solutions provider for some of the world's most recognizable and innovative organizations, focusing on growth and overall performance.

Finally, we honor the accomplishments of financial industry leader, Lisa Braun, the Managing Director of Partner Affairs for PwC. She has more than two decades of experience in providing tax and financial planning services to external and internal PwC clients.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of New York City for 2024.

Melanie Alvarez (Tata Consultancy Services), Emma Andrews (Pfizer), Jenny Gilmore (Deloitte Consulting), Mariels Almeda Winhoffer (Kyndryl), Antonella Bonanni (Cognizant), Nefferty Santiago (Marsh McLennan), Sandra Atkins-Sadler (Kyndryl), Jaime Bell (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Legal Department), Elizabeth Kernion (Google), Jessica Adelman (Mars Wrigley North America), Sahana Mukherjee (Citi), Heather Yurko (Mastercard), Aditi Jain (Amdocs), Monica Hanson (BNP Paribas), Dr. Jennifer Elise Turner (Sony Pictures Television/TriStar Television), Reshema Kemps-Polanco (Novartis), Alice Ferreira (Webster Bank), Lauren Coape-Arnold (Apollo Global Management, Apollo Opportunity Foundation), Christine Riordan (Adelphi University), Adaora Udoji (PBS), Sonali Chatterji (Astreya), Rabia Talib (Wilmington Trust), Mona Dessouki (Principal Asset Management), Tyra Orange (TD Securities), Stacy Shoemaker Rauen (Emerald), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/06/18/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-new-york-city-for-2024/

