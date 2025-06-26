Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of New York City for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of New York City for 2025

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of New York City for 2025. As the most populous city in the United States and one of the most influential economic hubs in the world, New York City is home to leaders across a wide range of sectors, including finance, healthcare, and real estate, to biotechnology, media, and the arts. With more than 8 million residents and hundreds of languages spoken, the city's dynamic energy and diversity are reflected in the caliber of this year's honorees.

This year, we honor Mariels Almeda Winhoffer, VP of Global Business Development at Kyndryl. A technologist, strategist, trusted client advisor, and API advocate, Winhoffer has spent over 35 years in the global IT industry and held various technical, services, and sales senior leadership posts. Her role is to bring the best of Kyndryl and its ecosystem partners to help customers leverage technologies and services in enabling and accelerating digital transformation. She focuses on building strong relationships with clients to create differentiation in the industry.

We also congratulate Emma Andrews, Vice President of Global Patient Advocacy at Pfizer. Andrews leads the organization's work to embed the patient perspective across all of Pfizer's efforts, from bench to bedside, and beyond. A registered pharmacist, she is passionate about helping people live longer, healthier, and more productive lives. Andrews works with internal and external stakeholders to advance patient-focused programs across the enterprise and to deliver outcomes that matter to patients and those involved in their care.

Lastly, we extend our honors to Stella Sanchez, Chief Marketing Officer of Cedar, a leading healthcare financial experience platform. Sanchez is a global marketer, strategic business partner, and brand builder for consumer, financial services, and healthcare brands. In the eight years before joining Cedar, she held progressively senior marketing roles at Teladoc Health, helping drive transformative growth from $300 million to $2.6 billion in 2023 through customer engagement, brand awareness, and high-impact partnerships.

Janet Engels (RBC Wealth Management), Christine Riordan (Adelphi University), Dr. Jennifer Turner (The MADCOOL Company), Muys Snijders (Private Client Select), Stella Sanchez (Cedar), Cheryl Pipia (T. Rowe Price), Jessica Reynolds (Ford Foundation), Nefferty Santiago (Marsh McLennan), Azurèe Montoute-Lewis (Burson), Susanne Torpey (Winston & Strawn), Darla Price (Ogilvy), Doreen Devine (Alliant Insurance Services), Michele Moore (Ford Foundation), Emma Andrews (Pfizer), Mariels Almeda Winhoffer (Kyndryl), Anna Kogan (DuckFund Inc.), Mona Dessouki (Principal Asset Management), Kathy Carter (PhotoShelter), Yelena Belaks (CohnReznick Advisory LLC), Stacy Shoemaker Rauen (Emerald Expositions), Lisa Gilbert (Kyndryl), Adaora Udoji (Boshia Group Consulting), Maduri Asoka (JPMorgan Chase & Co.), Regine Grandmougin (Columbia University Irving Medical Center), Celia Fisher, PhD (Fordham University), Gina Martin (Leap Academy), Camille S. Edwards (Friends Academy) and Marlen Preyger (Anchin), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/06/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-new-york-city-for-2025/

