Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of New York for 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of New York for 2025. As the most populous city in the United States and the nation's largest metropolitan area, New York is home to more than 20 million residents across its metro region and is a powerhouse for culture and commerce. The city is recognized worldwide as a leader in finance, technology, media, life sciences, and international diplomacy, while also being a center for arts, fashion, and higher education. With an unmatched level of diversity, New York continues to influence economic and cultural life on a national and global scale.

Among this year's honorees is Shilpa Bangera, President and Global Head of Payments at Adyen, a financial technology platform. Bangera spearheads the payment platform, channels, partnerships, customer experience, and impact organizations. She is a fintech leader with over 25 years of driving growth, innovation, and transformation for global businesses. Her passion for building successful ventures with a purpose while advocating the importance of teamwork and DEI has led to exceptionally productive teams prioritizing collaboration, parity, and excellence.

We also celebrate Emma Andrews, Vice President of Global Patient Advocacy at Pfizer. Andrews is motivated by Pfizer's common purpose of bringing breakthroughs to patients everywhere. She leads efforts to embed the patient perspective across the company's work, collaborating with internal and external stakeholders to advance programs that deliver outcomes meaningful to patients and their care partners. As a registered pharmacist, she is passionate about helping people live longer, healthier, and more productive lives.

Lastly, we recognize Vynessa Alexander, Senior Vice President at Infor, a global provider of industry-specific business cloud software. With more than 30 years in technology and operations management, Alexander has translated advances in technology into meaningful process improvements. She oversees several global functions and leads a team of more than 600, drawing on her broad expertise to guide young professionals and support their growth into new opportunities.

Sherry Cassano (Pfizer), Jennifer Remling (Warner Bros. Discovery), Denise M. Berger (Aecom), Marissa Tracey (Deutsche Bank), Dory Butler (Verizon), Lisa Gilbert (Kyndryl), Michelle Snay (Netflix), Olamide Ajibesin (KPMG US), Vynessa Alexander (Infor), Emma Andrews (Pfizer), Muys Snijders (Private Client Select), Erica Palmer (BMO Wealth Management), Alicin Reidy Williamson (Yahoo), Shilpa Bangera (Adyen), Lauren Zeinfeld (Get Mark), Smita Baliga (Webster Bank), Surabhi Gandotra (Strategy&), Sylvie Gadant (Citrin Cooperman), Amanda Hindlian (ICE), Christina Minkler (Johnson Mirmiran & Thompson), Georgette Ledgister (DoubleVerify), Sherry Pitkofsky (The E.W. Scripps Company), Andriana Spence (Chelsea Piers Fitness), Sue Suh (Oppenheimer Project), Anne-Claire Berg (Gen II Fund Services), Caroline Lee (Fireblocks), Jillian Rose-Smith (Hospital For Special Surgery), Ginger Dhaliwal (Upflex), Virginia Borkoski (Hatch), Sabrin Chowdhury (PIMCO), Asli Kayaalp (Hospital For Special Surgery), Maya Seta (impact.com), Eleanor Petigrow (Clinical Trial Media), Barrett Golden (Joele Frank), Michelle McKenna (Evercore), Emily Gates (Applecard), Heather Berti (Arlo Hotels), Brette Graber (Mass Appeal), Shelly Lanning (Visana Health), Erica Tse (Hadassah), Margaret Alabi (Regeneron), Twyla Tiongson Neal (Capgemini), Joele Frank (Joele Frank Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher), Jacquelyn Lane (100 Coaches Agency), Jessica Spiegel (SUMMUS), Emily Chasan (Citi), Lara Pedrini (Exiger), Sara Faitelson (Stiletto Financial) and Kristen Glass (Girl Scouts of Greater New York).

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

