Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of North Carolina for 2024

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of North Carolina for 2024. For the last two years, North Carolina has been ranked the number one state for business, and it was recently named one of the best places to start a business. From small startups to top corporations, The Tar Heel State is an attractive choice for leaders in a variety of industries, including finance, technology, research, manufacturing, tourism, and more.

Leading at the intersection of health and technology is awardee Jessica Dill Gidney, the Chief Audit Executive of Bioventus, an international medical device company. With over 20 years of experience in the field, Gidney provides assurance, advice, and insight to improve the company's operations.

Leading in the entertainment space, Donna Julian is an award-winning, highly respected entertainment executive serving Hornets Sports & Entertainment as an Executive Vice President and General Manager for the Spectrum Center.

Lastly, we honor a high-level executive at Red Hat, the world's leading provider of enterprise open-source solutions – the Chief of Staff and global business leader, Chassidy Cook.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of North Carolina for 2024.

Marisa Thalberg (United Parks & Resorts), Laura Allen (Google), Mary Elizabeth Tillman Barwick (Reynolds American), Sackeena Gordon-Jones (Transformation Edge Coaching and Consulting), Lyudmila Mishra (Flagstar Bank), Marykay Wells (Pearson), Kelly Marolt (Butin PR), Michelle Weston (Kyndryl), JoBeth Souza (Setzer Souza and Associates), Nancy Klembus (Domtar), Kim Drumgo (Geisinger Health System), Jacquelyn Johnson (Volvo Financial Services), Chassidy Cook (Red Hat), Madeline Lacman (Wells Fargo), Kristen Ambrose (HKS), Jessica Dill Gidney (Bioventus), Donna Julian (Hornets Sports & Entertainment), Julie Blasingim (Univo IRB), Amanda Kitts (RPM Living), Diana Potts (The Center for Emerging Business), Allison Chan (Margaret W. Wong & Associates), Shontera Gillespie-Coleman (Walker Auto and Truck), Marie McLucas (Primax Properties), Wendy John (Fidelity Investments), Christine Rutherford (Rhythm Systems, Inc), Katie Roudabush (Alpine Intel), Patricia Tyner (Ascom Americas), Rebecca Holland New (SNAP CPAP/Bleep Sleep), Alyse Levine (Premium Prep College Counseling), Wendee Wechsberg (RTI International), Amy Jucoski (Callan Family Office), Bethany Talbert (The Brooks Group), Suzy Jackson (Accenture), Dana Killian (Carolina Caring), Holly Mills (Longleaf Law), Nicole Ducouer (Hanesbrands Inc.), Kristin Wharton (Wingate University), Holly Downs (Center for Creative Leadership), Emma Hilal (Merz Aesthetics), Cheryl Parquet (Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina ), Jenene Seymour (Rodgers Builders, Inc.), Jessica Weickert (The XD Agency), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/03/31/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-north-carolina-for-2024/

