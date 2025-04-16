Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of North Carolina for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce the Top 50 Women Leaders of North Carolina for 2025

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce the Top 50 Women Leaders of North Carolina for 2025. Known for its stunning beaches, rolling mountains, and historic landmarks, North Carolina is equally celebrated for its vibrant arts, music, and food scenes. The Tar Heel State also boasts a diverse and thriving economy, with a strong presence in industries such as education, technology, finance, textiles, and energy.

Among this year's awardees is Maria Bartolome Winans, Chief Marketing Officer at Kyndryl. Winans is a recognized expert in data-driven marketing, brand engagement, and performance marketing. As part of the company's founding team, she helped shape and build the brand from the ground up. She led the creation of Kyndryl's brand identity, voice, and market presence, establishing the company as a trusted technology partner globally.

We also honor Donna Julian, EVP and Spectrum Center General Manager for the Charlotte Hornets, a professional basketball team in the NBA. Julian directs all aspects of major venue operations and administration, including event booking, public safety, arena marketing, and guest experience. She joined the Hornets in 2005 and has directed the management of Spectrum Center since its inception, hosting over 150 sporting events, concerts, and family entertainment shows annually.

Finally, we celebrate Cheryl Parquet, Director of Community Engagement and Corporate Social Responsibility at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina. Parquet is responsible for the development and implementation of all corporate-based philanthropic initiatives, including community investments and outreach programs, employee volunteerism, sports sponsorships and activation, marketing events, and major community initiatives and strategic partnerships to help improve the health and wellness of North Carolinians.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of the Top 50 Women Leaders of North Carolina for 2025.

Maria Bartolome Winans (Kyndryl), Mary Elizabeth Tillman Barwick (Reynolds American), Jami Stewart (Cisco), Sackeena Gordon-Jones (Transformation Edge Coaching and Consulting), Lyudmila Mishra (Flagstar Bank), Heather Kesner (US Bank), Michelle Weston (Kyndryl), JoBeth Souza (Merrill Lynch), Judith Kohoskie Ricketts (LPL Financial), Kimberly Drumgo (Geisinger Health System), Jacquelyn Johnson (Volvo Financial Services), Quenton Wright (Charles River Associates), Wendy Rossi (Premier), Nicole Haverly (nCino), Michelle Birch (Bandwidth), Donna Julian (Charlotte Hornets), Julie Blasingim (Univo IRB), Katie Distler (Technimark), Allyson Cygnarowicz (Syneos Health), Amanda Szabo-Huff (Guilford College), Diana Potts (The Center for Emerging Business (TCFEB), Amanda Reed (National Dentex), LeAnne Bloedon (Esperion), Marie McLucas (Primax Properties), Wendy John (Fidelity Investments), Leslye Kornegay (Duke University), Edna Ogwangi (Rise Against Hunger), Katie Roudabush (Alpine Intel), Patricia Tyner (Ascom Americas), Rebecca New (BioAgilytix), Brie Barton (Cardlytics), Wendee Wechsberg (RTI International), Mary Santoro (Bluebeam, Inc.), Jennifer Marlowe (Northwestern Mutual), Stefanie Lamm (Workday), Rachel Heck (Family Care Center), Dana Killian (Carolina Caring), Holly Mills (Longleaf Law), Nicole Ducouer (Advance Auto Parts), Lora Hawk-Tillman (Broadcom Software), Michelle Lindwall (Marsh McLennan), Cheryl Parquet (Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina), Jenene Seymour (Rodgers Builders, Inc.), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/04/top-50-women-leaders-of-north-carolina-for-2025/

