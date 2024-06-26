Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of North Dakota for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of North Dakota for 2024

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of North Dakota for 2024. North Dakota is a gorgeous state known for its diverse landscapes and many outdoor activities. But the great outdoors isn't the only reason professionals live and thrive in the Peace Garden State. They bring their skills and talents to the top industries, including scientific research and development, commercial banking, hospitals, agriculture, transportation, and tourism.

Among these leaders is Susan Jarvis, the Chief Operating Officer of Sanford Fargo and Health Network. After spending her early career as the director of cardiology, emergency, and critical care, Jarvis now excels in management and strategic planning.

Next, we congratulate honoree Rebecca Herner, the VP of Risk Asset Review at Wells Fargo Bank. Herner has devoted nearly four decades of her career to the bank and has become an established expert in loan reviews.

Finally, we extend our honors to Jill Nelson, the Director of Operations and Community Relations for the Grand Forks Park District. Overseeing fundraising, cultural programming, marketing, and more, Nelson transitioned from a career in broadcasting to building award-winning, life-enhancing facilities.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of North Dakota for 2024.

Susan Jarvis (Sanford Fargo and Health Network North), Tammy Blumhagen (Nexstar Media Group), Ann Schulze (US Bank), Theresa Larson (Sanford Health), Shelly Harris (Indian Health Service), Meloney Linder (University of North Dakota), Tracy Schmitz (Bobcat Company), Jessica Franke (Post Acute Medical), Kristi Hall-Jiran (Altru Health System), Lindsay Meidinger (State Historical Society of North Dakota), Connie Morris (Vitalant), Anne Zimiga (Swanson Health), Julie Peterson Klein (Bell Bank), Missy Keney (Alerus), Laurie Peters (Orion Health), Jennifer Dirk (Gate City Bank), Michelle Schumacher (Stoneridge), Andrea Crass (Swanson Health), Jenny Davis (Skillable), Traci Winter (ClickDimensions), Erika Bauer (Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing), Jill Nelson (Grand Forks Park District), Lisa Schwinden (Fargo Country Club), Kara Kalbus (Eide Bailly), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/06/24/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-north-dakota/

