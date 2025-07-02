Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of North Dakota for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of North Dakota for 2025

NEW YORK, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of North Dakota for 2025. Known for its strong agricultural roots and expansive natural landscapes, North Dakota is home to a thriving economy and a growing population. With nearly 90% of the state's land dedicated to farms and ranches, as well as more wildlife refuges than any other state, North Dakota features a unique blend of natural beauty and economic development. The women recognized this year represent the best of North Dakota's leadership across key industries, including real estate, healthcare, social services, and energy development.

We honor the career of Jordan Weisenberger, the Market Director of Quality and Patient Safety for CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck, Garrison, and Turtle Lake, North Dakota. Weisenberger is a registered nurse with over 25 years of experience. She provides leadership in defining, implementing, and integrating quality, safety, service, and efficiency strategies into the plans, policies, and organizational processes that affect the organization's operations and strategic direction.

We also extend our honors to Amber Murphy, the Head of PMO of Covered Insurance. Murphy is a seasoned executive with over 17 years of experience leading and transforming business operations, long-term strategies, enterprise efficiencies, data strategies, and technology utilization. She has a proven track record of servant leadership in various industries, including healthcare operations, healthcare insurance, biotechnology, education technology, business management consulting, and insurance technology.

Finally, we congratulate Rachael Brash, the Vice President for Public Affairs of the University of Mary. Brash is a seasoned higher education leader with 25 years of experience in enrollment management and marketing. She oversees admissions, enrollment strategy, and marketing to support institutional growth and student success. She also played a lead role in the University of Mary's launch of Leadership ND, North Dakota's premier leadership program for executives and emerging leaders.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of North Dakota for 2025.

Brittney Mueller (Sanford Health), Cassie Gerhardt (University of North Dakota), Tracy Schmitz (Bobcat Company), Richelle Bishoff (Border States), Jenn Weisgram (Coborn's), Connie Morris (Vitalant), Anna Leddige (University of North Dakota), Buffie Salo (Trinity Health), Julie Peterson Klein (Bell Bank), Rachael Brash (University of Mary), Cynthia Biffert (Aldevron), Amber Murphy (Covered Insurance), Emily Johnson (KLJ), Sheila Gerszewski (First International Bank & Trust), Erin Wood (Lake Region State College), Erika Bauer (Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing), Borgi Beeler (Kalix), Laurie Geller (Minot State University), Bree Langemo (Concordia College), Becky Pribula (Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota), Heather Kopp (Papa), Emily Mangin (Sanford Health), Jill Nelson (Grand Forks Park District) and Jordan Weisenberger (CHI St. Alexius Health), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/06/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-north-dakota-for-2025/

