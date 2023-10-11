Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Ohio for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Ohio for 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Ohio for 2023. With its strong manufacturing sector, prosperous agricultural output, and emerging service industries, the Ohio economy is portrayed as a complex and diverse structure. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Ohio's GDP reached $703 billion in 2020, making it the seventh-largest state economy in the United States.

The economic landscape of Ohio has witnessed a substantial transformation due to the involvement of women in leadership positions. Women hold high-ranking positions across various sectors, including government, education, healthcare, and corporate organizations. This shift is not only a result of increased gender equality awareness but also due to the proven benefits of having diverse leadership teams.

Women leaders bring new perspectives, innovative ideas, and inclusive decision-making styles that contribute to better problem-solving and enhanced organizational performance. Ohio's economy is thriving as it embraces this positive change and recognizes the crucial role women play in driving economic growth and success.

Among the recipients of this year's award is Ramona Hood, President and CEO of FedEx Custom Critical. With her unwavering focus on continuous process improvements and targeted growth strategies, she has achieved remarkable growth and improved profitability throughout her career. To fill a significant role in the list of awardees is Marina MacDonald, Red Roofs Chief Marketing Officer, who plays a crucial role in achieving the company's goals through her leadership in Sales, Marketing, Communications, ESG, and Distribution programs.

Also awarded is Shannon Blandford, Kroger's Vice President of Customer Product Experience, who is renowned for her outstanding aptitude for spearheading growth and launching new products and capabilities through diverse channels like web, mobile, and in-store digital experiences.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Ohio for 2023. These women's dedication, resilience and unwavering commitment to excellence serve as a shining example for all aspiring professionals.

Katy Moeggenberg (Procter & Gamble), Ramona Hood (FedEx Custom Critical®), Marina MacDonald (Red Roof Inn), Tracey James (AllianceRx Walgreens Prime), Lisa Griffin (University Hospitals), Dorota Grejner-Brzezinska (The Ohio State University), Jill Marcotte (Dealer Tire), Dawn Anderson-Butcher (The Ohio State University), Susan Mahaffee (People Rise LLC), Nwaka Onwusa, Gina Logozar (Core BTS), Sabrina Ingram (Relevate Health), Tiffany Mattingly (The Health Collaborative), Jillian Froment (American Council of Life Insurers), Jacqueline Wilkins (The Ohio State University), Jess Walpole (Fortress SRM), Lisa LaBanc (PSI Product Specialists), Andrea Burton (Community Legal Aid), Kim Spurgeon (The Dayton Art Institute), Courtney Walton (UNDIVIDED), Crystal Davis (Alliance for the Great Lakes), Stephanie Wolf (Rebuttal), Catherine Tijerina (The RIDGE Project), Adrianne Nittala (Specialized Medical Billing), Denisha Porter (All-In Cincinnati – Greater Cincinnati Foundation), Jessica Miller (Workforce Opportunity Services), Sasha Harris (CVS Health), Laurajeanne Filgor (KPMG), Andrea M. Oyanadel (Conduent), Carey L. Spencer (Key Private Bank), Kym Parks (Air Transport Services Group), Beth Samenuk (Eyelation Technologies), Bridget Redeker (Distinctive Details), and many others.

To view the full list visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/10/09/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-ohio-for-2023/

