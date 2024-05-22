Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Ohio for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Ohio for 2024

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Ohio for 2024. Ohio has an impressively diverse economy. The top industries in the state are manufacturing and financial services, and while manufacturing is also a top employer, other prominent employers are in the transportation, utilities, education, healthcare, and government sectors. With this wide range of industries, the Buckeye State is primed for skilled, talented women leaders across a variety of fields.

First, we honor marketing superstar Kym Parks. She is the Marketing Director for the Air Transport Services Group, a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and the world's largest lessor of freight aircraft. Parks has spent her career building industry-leading brands and impactful marketing teams, and she utilizes those skills in her leadership role with ATSG.

Next, we acknowledge the career of Tracey James, a leader in the healthcare sector who serves as the Chief Operating Officer for AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy, one of the largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies in the US. James is an accomplished pharmacy executive with over 20 years in the healthcare industry.

Finally, we extend our honors to Katie Bradigan, the Head of Global Engagement for Defined Learning. As an executive with the country's leading authority for career-connected project-based learning, Bradigan designs and oversees the domestic and international strategy around educational stakeholder engagement.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Ohio for 2024.

Ramona Hood (FedEx), Katy Moeggenberg (Procter & Gamble), Kelly Calhoun (Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center), Marina MacDonald (Red Roof Inn), Tracey James (AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy), Heather Oxley (GlobalLogic), Stephanie Smith (Fifth Third Bank), Melody Birmingham (NiSource Inc.), Cristina Alcalde (Miami University), Twana Young (McGraw Hill), Teresa Fox (Walsh University), Jill Marcotte (Dealer Tire LLC), Jamie Jacobs (TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 Company), Brianne Rush (Kuno Creative), Dawn Anderson-Butcher (The Ohio State University), Bonnie Entler (Seeds of Literacy), Madeleine Ellis (Blueprint Interactive), Julie Cooper (Trauma Free World), Mónica Ramirez (The Latinx House), Gina Logozar (Core BTS), Katie Bradigan (Defined Learning), Victoria Hayward (Morgan Stanley), Sabrina Ingram (Relevate Health), Jennifer Palmieri (Westfield), Kate Harmon (University of Cincinnati College of Law), Courtney Walton (UNDIVIDED), Crystal Davis (Alliance for the Great Lakes), Stephanie Wolf (Rebuttal), Jacqueline Wilkins (The Ohio State University), Adrianne Nittala (Specialized Medical Billing), Karla Bednar (Accenture), Cathann Kress (The Ohio State University), Judi Sobecki (Hitachi Energy), Catherine Tijerina (The RIDGE Project), Denisha Porter (All-In Cincinnati – Greater Cincinnati Foundation), Jessica Miller (Workforce Opportunity Services), Sasha Harris (CVS Health), Su Chang (Procter & Gamble), Christina Browning (Adobe), Laurajeanne Fligor (KPMG), Andrea Oyanadel (Conduent), Carey Spencer (Key Private Bank), Alyssa Robinson (Kent State University), Robin Elston (Cooper Farms), Kym Parks (Air Transport Services Group), Beth Samenuk (Eyelation Technologies), Jessica Thames (NRL Mortgage), Bridget Redeker (Distinctive Details), Melanie Black Amato (Main Street Barberton), and Gabi Vandermark (Magellan Health).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/05/20/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-ohio-for-2024/

