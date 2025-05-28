Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Ohio for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Ohio for 2025

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Ohio for 2025. Known for its rich history, vibrant regional culture, and passionate sports fans, the Buckeye State is also home to a thriving economy shaped by diverse industries. These include healthcare, education, manufacturing, aerospace, bioscience, agriculture, legal, and finance. This year's awardees reflect the state's leadership across the sectors that fuel local communities and national progress.

This year, we honor Hilary Sievers, Vice President of Field Service Talent Development for Morgan Stanley. Sievers is a transformative leader with a passion for empowering others and driving meaningful change. As head of the market service coach program and manager of learning and development for leaders and support professionals, she fosters a culture of growth and professional excellence across teams.

We also congratulate Melissa McCarthy, Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Advisory for PNC. McCarthy and her team are focused on engaging private and public clients in thoughtful dialogues around key corporate finance topics that support them in identifying opportunities to drive additional value to shareholders. She collaborates and works closely with key partners across the broader PNC advisory platform.

Finally, we celebrate Jessica Miller, Senior Director of Educational Services at Workforce Opportunity Services, a prominent nonprofit committed to solving today's DE&I workforce challenges. Miller is a trailblazing academic operations director with a wealth of experience in learning and development, particularly in the context of organizational workforce development.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Ohio for 2025.

Monica Turner (Procter & Gamble), Amy Gowder (GE Aerospace), Tracey James (AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy), Heather Oxley (GlobalLogic), Stephanie Smith (Fifth Third Bank), Melody Birmingham (NiSource), Cristina Alcalde (Miami University), Twana Young (McGraw-Hill), Jill Marcotte (Dealer Tire LLC), Jamie Jacobs (TalentBurst), Melanie DiFeo (The Ohio State University, Max M. Fisher College of Business), Dawn Anderson-Butcher (The Ohio State University), Hilary Sievers (Morgan Stanley), Gina Logozar (Core BTS), Lindsay Gerding (Jacobs), Jennifer Palmieri (Westfield), Delila Wootten (JPMorgan Chase & Co.), Crystal Davis (National Parks Conservation Association), Tina Oelschlager (Nationwide), Kelsey Hill (Great American Insurance Group), Susan Moll (Cox Automotive), Emily Gessner (KeyBank), Shawna Ciatti (KeyBank), Denisha Porter (Greater Cincinnati Foundation), Jessica Miller (Workforce Opportunity Services), Christina Browning (Adobe), Cristina Villarreal (USAA), Kym Parks (Air Transport Services Group), Jessica Thames (Assurance Financial), Bridget Redeker (Distinctive Details) and Melanie Black Amato (Main Street Barberton), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/05/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-ohio-for-2025/

