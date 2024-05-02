Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Oklahoma City for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Oklahoma City for 2024

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Oklahoma City for 2024. As the capital and the largest city in the state, Oklahoma City is known for many diverse industries. The bustling economy includes companies and organizations dedicated to advancing the fields of healthcare, telecommunications, energy, biotech, aerospace, and hospitality. Government and business services, including PR, research and development, and employment services, thrive there.

Among the talented professionals who continue to move OKC forward is this year's honoree Mandy Fuller. A leader in the energy sector, Fuller serves as a Vice President and Chief Audit Executive for Devon Energy Production Company, a leading independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company.

We also recognize the accomplishments of technology leader Annette White-Klososky, a Founding Partner of Future Point of View, a prominent technology-strategy firm. White-Klososky is the lead facilitator of the Executive Advisory Boards, and her forums include executive members representing companies with over 40,000 employees and $23 billion in total annual revenues.

Finally, we honor Erin Zaranec, an executive committed to helping people live longer, healthier lives as a Development Director with the American Heart Association, the oldest and largest voluntary organization in the US dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Oklahoma City for 2024.

Karen Billen (Express Employment Professional), Linda Arredondo (Express Employment Professionals), Miriam Campos (BancFirst), Amanda Colyer (Helmerich & Payne), Kara Beringer (The CoStar Group), Kristy Ventimiglia (Gallagher), Annette White-Klososky (Future Point of View), Keisia Sobers-Butler (Centene), Jeanean Jones (Health Alliance for the Uninsured), Angela Person (Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture), Sezin Kadioglu (University of Central Oklahoma), Ruth Davis (Motorola Solutions), Erin Zaranec (American Heart Association), Renata Kukowski (Fanatics, Inc.), Mandy Fuller (Devon Energy), Joy Baresel (Engel & Völkers Oklahoma City), Kimberly Preston (Arvest Bank), Rejeana Allgood (INTEGRIS Health), Nacuya Rucker (GitHub), Rachel Franklin (OU Health), Catherine Hunter (OU Health), Maria Russo (OU Health), Mary Elizabeth Mach (Garver), Melissa Hunt (The American Institute of Architects), Lydia Carlis (Acelero Learning), Tiffany Eitzmann (Ackerman McQueen), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/04/30/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-oklahoma-city-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire