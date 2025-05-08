Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Oklahoma City for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Oklahoma City for 2025

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Oklahoma City for 2025. As the capital city of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City is a cultural hub with a rich history, welcoming people, and a growing arts scene. With its iconic landmarks, professional sports teams, unique museums, and strong ties to Wild West heritage, the city continues to evolve while honoring its roots. It's home to thriving industries like biotechnology, aerospace, transportation, energy, healthcare, hospitality, and business services.

This year, we honor Sarah Pagliasotti, Human Resources Director and a Business Partner at Sodexo, a global leader in food service. A graduate of the University of Oklahoma, Pagliasotti oversees HR operations for 70 salaried managers and approximately 1,750 hourly employees across the Western United States and Guam. She has spent over a decade driving strategic initiatives across multiple organizations in both for-profit and nonprofit sectors, supporting unionized and non-union environments.

We also recognize Cecelia Emery, a Corporate Senior HR Business Partner at Love's Travel Stops. Emery strategically supports the vice president of IT, overseeing a team of more than 500 professionals, and collaborates with leadership to drive initiatives that enhance workforce culture and morale. Her expertise includes advising on complex matters related to employee relations, compensation, performance, talent management, and employee engagement, while also managing the corporate recognition platform.

Lastly, we congratulate Tiffany Eitzmann, Vice President of Client Strategy at Saxum. Eitzmann spearheads the strategic oversight and execution of marketing and communication plans that cater to the unique goals of each client. She leads Saxum's public affairs, finance industry, and technology service industry client accounts, along with other high-profile partnerships. With extensive industry experience, she is committed to developing innovative content and purpose-driven brand communications.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Oklahoma City for 2025.

Terri Pearce (HSBC), Annette White-Klososky (Future Point of View), Krystal Murer (OU Health), Robin Roberson (Agentech), Lydia Carlis, PhD (Acelero Learning), Amber McKinzie (Bethany Children's Health Center), Susan Wilson (MAXIMUS), Caitlin Mazaheri (CBRE), Tiffany Eitzmann (Saxum), Leona Ugbo (GE Healthcare), Twila Smith (University of Iowa), Deanna Robinson (Seagate Technology), Rebecca Goza (Ulta Beauty), Brandy Bailey (Humana), Dr. Sezin Kadioglu (University of Central Oklahoma), Lindsey Baker (Genentech), Jeanean Yanish Jones (INSURICA), Keri Irvin (UnitedHealth Group), Brooke Helms (University of Oklahoma), Kara Beringer (Guardant Health), Sarah Pagliasotti (Sodexo), Jacqueline Kelly (Collins Aerospace), Michelle Kelley (Cox Media), MaKailee George (Mid-America Christian University), Katy Boren (Cox Communications), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/05/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-oklahoma-city-for-2025/

