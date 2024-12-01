Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Oklahoma for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Oklahoma for 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Oklahoma for 2024. Known as the Sooner State, Oklahoma has a rich history tied to the resilience of early American settlers and has grown into a hub of economic diversity. With thriving industries like aerospace, defense, manufacturing, bioscience, energy, agribusiness, and finance, the state has become home to many successful companies and organizations driving innovation and growth.

This year's honorees represent the best of Oklahoma's leadership, including Cheryl Roberts, Chief Operating Officer for AllFirst. Roberts has participated in 27 merger and acquisition transactions, growing the company from 90 to 575 employees at its highest point. She also developed the company's robust human resources department to support AllFirst's significant growth.

Additionally, Kayse Shrum, President of Oklahoma State University, has launched significant initiatives, such as the Hamm Institute for American Energy, to educate future energy pioneers with the support of a $50 million gift from The Harold Hamm Foundation and Continental Resources. In 2023, she launched an expanded OSU Polytech effort to address Oklahoma's high-tech workforce needs, with over 3,700 students enrolled in 60 programs.

Lastly, we honor Dana Haynie, President of Oncology Services at Mercy, one of the 20 largest U.S. health systems. Haynie brings more than a decade of experience as a senior leader in the field. At Mercy, she collaborates with physicians, advanced practice providers, and leaders across Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma to align, further develop, enhance, and expand cancer services.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Oklahoma for 2024.

Ginger Kollmann (J.P. Morgan Private Bank), Dawn Watts (Encompass Health), Michelle M. Rakes (HUB International Mid-America), Cheryl Roberts (AllFirst), Belinda Hyppolite (University of Oklahoma), Karen Pandy-Cherry (New Leaders Council), Annette White-Klososky (Future Point of View), Erica Rockenstein-Herring (LDWW), Deedra Determan (D2 Branding), Lydia Carlis (Acelero Learning), Laurie De La Cruz (The Resource Group Spend Management Solutions), Karen Billen (Express Employment Professionals), Lisa Fitzmorris (Accountable Healthcare Staffing), Mandy Fuller (Devon Energy), Karnika Iyengar (Genesys Works), Daryl Misrac (Tulsa Remote), Amanda Colyer (Helmerich & Payne), Lacey Taylor (Resolute PR), Jeanean Yanish Jones (Health Alliance for the Uninsured), Kara Beringer (CoStar Group), Bonnie Kelley (The Resource Group Spend Management Solutions), Sezin Kadioglu (University of Central Oklahoma), Allie Alderson (HMT), Whittney Hood (DNI), June Abbas (College of Arts & Sciences, University of Oklahoma), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/11/29/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-oklahoma-for-2024/

