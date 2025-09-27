Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Oklahoma for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Oklahoma for 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Oklahoma for 2025. Known as the Sooner State, Oklahoma is home to an eclectic mix of small towns, vibrant cities, and scenic landscapes that fuel both community and economic growth. Its diverse economy is powered by oil and natural gas, aerospace, and healthcare, alongside thriving industries in agriculture, manufacturing, technology, tourism, and education. The state is also recognized for its rich cultural scene, with art, museums, and cuisine that reflect its distinctive heritage.

This year's honorees represent the caliber of leadership that continues to shape Oklahoma's economy and communities. We honor Belinda Higgs Hyppolite, Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer at the University of Oklahoma (OU). Hyppolite has worked as a professional in higher education for 26 years. Under her leadership at OU, she is helping to build the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program and leading work related to the University's new strategic plan, placing special emphasis on Pillar IV, becoming a place of belonging and emotional growth for all students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

We also congratulate seasoned sales executive Kara Beringer, the Regional Sales Director for Guardant Health, a leading precision medicine company. Beringer successfully manages eight to 12 direct reports, including the recruitment and selection of highly qualified account executives, ensuring effective coaching and development of the sales force. She identifies and partners with national, regional, and local laboratories that offer phlebotomy draw agreements to support the region. She initiates and secures lab service draw agreements, establishes strong partnerships, and manages these relationships with her teams.

Lastly, we recognize the accomplishments of Karnika Iyengar, the Executive Director of Genesys Works Tulsa, a nonprofit that helps high school students in underserved communities to succeed in the workforce and access higher education. Under Iyengar's leadership, Genesys Works Tulsa has become a critical force in diversifying Tulsa's workforce and providing life-changing opportunities for its students. She has developed mentorship programs and connected students with leaders in public service, politics, and media, all while advancing career opportunities for young professionals.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Oklahoma for 2025.

Megan Haddock (American Red Cross), Michelle Rakes (HUB International), Cheryl Roberts (AllFirst), Karen Pandy-Cherry (New Leaders Council), Dr. Belinda Higgs Hyppolite (University of Oklahoma), Annette White-Klososky (Future Point of View), Tracy Cothran (Oklahoma Children's Hospital, OU Health), Erica Rockenstein-Herring (LDWW), Deedra Determan (D2 Branding), Laurie De La Cruz (The Resource Group, Spend Management Solutions), Cinthya Allen (Arvest Bank), Toneille Bent (Family & Children's Services), Katy Shaddock (Advantage Solutions), Lisa Fitzmorris (Accountable Healthcare Staffing), Melissa Richey (Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma, Inc.), Katheryn Potts (Rees Associates), Karnika Iyengar (Genesys Works), June Abbas (University of Oklahoma), Daryl Misrac (Tulsa Remote), Laurisa Anderson-Jalowiec (Wells Fargo), Becky Fields Wilson (MidFirst Bank), Jeanean Yanish Jones (Insurica), Joyce Burch (University of Oklahoma), Kara Beringer (Guardant Health), Bonnie Kelley (The Resource Group, Spend Management Solutions), Sezin Kadioglu (University of Central Oklahoma), Lindsey Baker (Genentech), Jennifer Privett (Oklahoma State University), Jennifer Kohlbacher (Mariner Wealth Advisors), Allie Alderson (HMT), Whittney Hood (DNI) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/09/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-oklahoma-for-2025/

