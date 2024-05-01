Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Oregon for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Oregon for 2024

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Oregon for 2024. Pairing serene coastlines and majestic mountains with a thriving economy and booming industries, Oregon is a prime destination for the top women leaders.

The Beaver State has come a long way from its founding, and while agriculture, fishing, and forestry are still prominent within the state, nowadays Oregonians work in high-growth industries focused on technology and innovation. A few of these industries include high technology, outdoor gear, manufacturing, energy, food and beverages, and business services.

As we celebrate the successful careers of the top women leaders of Oregon, we acknowledge the accomplishments of a major player in the tech space, Phani Vadali. As the Director of Technology of Intel Corporation, the largest manufacturer of central processing units and semiconductors in the world, Vadali brings decades of experience in scaling growth for companies of all sizes.

Next up, we honor Katie Poppe, a leader in the food and beverage industry who has founded multiple acclaimed restaurants. Poppe currently serves as co-founder, owner, and CEO of Blue Star Donuts, a local hotspot with multiple locations and a thriving e-commerce brand.

Among this year's awardees are leaders serving companies that are also household names, such as Lakecia Gunter, the Chief Technology Officer and Vice President at Microsoft. In this role, Gunter guides the technical vision of the global powerhouse in computer software.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Oregon for 2024.

Lakecia Gunter (Microsoft), Xiaomei (May) Zhou (Intel), Kristin Horak (Global Payments), Sarah Miller (McKinsey), Heather Wills (WSP USA), Tricia Hecht-Glad (Alliant Insurance Services), Lucinda Moulding (HUB International), Georgie Riley (Christensen Group of Marcus & Millichap), Andrea Cordova (Pacific Bath Company), Brittany Filori (51Blocks), Rowshan Reordan (Green Leaf Lab), Kelley Mullick (Iceotope Technologies Limited), Tara Kinateder (Ferguson Wellman and West Bearing), Beth Erlendson (Fab Brands), Lindsey Diercksen (LD Consulting), Heidi J. Ellsworth (RoofersCoffeeShop.com), Tanya Urbach (Eagle Bay Advisors), Katie Poppe (Blue Star Donuts), Ivo Lukas (24Notion), Alaiyo Foster (Black United Fund of Oregon), Ashley Thornhill (Antonio & Paris), Karen Rush (Children's Center), Damilola Olajubutu (Rural Nurture Initiative), Sarah Ross (The Standard), Phani Vadali (Intel Corporation), Julie Lauka (Supporting Strategies), Caitlin Carlson (Thought Industries), Amira Makansi (Stoller Wine Group), Sophia Xiao-fan Chang Austrins (Colloqate Design), Nicole Roberts (Jasper Mountain), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/04/29/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-oregon-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire