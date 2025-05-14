Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Oregon for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Oregon for 2025

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Oregon for 2025. From beachside communities to offbeat cities nestled between mountains, Oregon is home to a thriving economy driven by key industries such as healthcare, education, banking, manufacturing, real estate, and tourism. Known for its original cuisine, breweries, and world-renowned wine country, the state offers a unique blend of opportunities and vibrant culture. This year's awardees represent the best of Oregon's professional community.

First, we honor Amanda Green, the Director of Finance and Administration at Oregon Consumer Justice. Green spearheaded financial infrastructure for a $10 million budget and $80 million investment portfolio by designing and implementing an in-house accounting system, creating policies, procedures, and internal controls, and establishing an effective treasury management strategy for streamlined fiscal oversight.

We also recognize Laura Szeliga, President of Stumptown Coffee Roasters. Szeliga has over 25 years of experience building iconic brands and high-performing teams across several different consumer-driven businesses. She has held marketing and general management roles of increasing responsibility across e-commerce, CPG, and restaurants, largely focused on food and beverage.

Finally, we congratulate Daylene Long, Chief Marketing Officer and Research Strategist at Catapult X. Long is a globally recognized force in science and STEM education, transforming how companies develop and market products that spark curiosity and ignite learning. Her approach has generated over $1 billion in sales for clients worldwide by aligning product design with real educator needs and delivering measurable classroom impact.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Oregon for 2025.

Kristin Horak (Global Payments), Elizabeth Ransom (Central Division of Providence), China Kirk (USTA Pacific Northwest), Claudia Aime (Oregon Health & Science University), Georgie Riley (Christensen Group of Marcus & Millichap), Joy Fowler (Multnomah County), Daylene Long (Catapult X), Stefanie Kondor (Related Northwest), Kelley Mullick (AVAYLA LLC), Tara Kinateder (Ferguson Wellman and West Bearing), Lindsey Diercksen (LD Consulting), Heidi Ellsworth (RoofersCoffeeShop.com), Mary Gilbert (PLACE), Joanna Radke (Candescent), Anne Hasenstab (Anzen Insurance), Laura Szeliga (Stumptown Coffee Roasters), Ivo Lukas (24Notion), Wendy Strgar (Good Clean Love), Phani Vadali (Intel Corporation), Julie Lauka (Supporting Strategies), Sana Moosa (Two Labs & Envision Pharma Group), Jeannette Pai-Espinosa (Justice + Joy National Collaborative), Amira Makansi (Stoller Wine Group), Cathy DeForest (Vision Quilt), Amanda Green (Oregon Consumer Justice), Amy Steinert (Providence), Czarina Boyce (The Shadow Project), Kelly Tremper (Vituity), Katie Benson (PLACE), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/05/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-oregon-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire