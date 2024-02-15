Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Orlando for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Orlando for 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Orlando for 2024. Orlando is an eclectic area known for a wide variety of industries across multiple sectors. As the home of Disney World, entertainment is obviously a top industry. Also high on the list are healthcare, aviation and aerospace, information technology, homeland security, and education. It's the headquarters for some of the most well-known brands in the world, including AAA, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Travel + Leisure, and of course, Universal Orlando Resort.

At the helm of Orlando-based enterprises are some of the most experienced, innovative women in business. Among this year's honorees is VP of Disney Global Travel & Expense Management for The Walt Disney Company, Anne Hamilton. In this role, she provides essential operational and strategic leadership in service of global traveling cast members for the Walt Disney Company.

Also on our list of honorees is a leader in the aerospace industry, Rita Flaherty. She serves as the Vice President of Global Strategy and Business Development for Military Systems at GE Aerospace, a world-leading provider of jet engines, components, and systems for commercial and military aircraft. A business leader with over 25 years of experience, Flaherty is responsible for the creation and execution of GE Aerospace Military Systems' global growth strategy.

Lastly, we honor Josephine Elmasri. Since 2009, Elmasri has held leadership roles at NASA, the US government agency that explores the unknown in air and space, and now serves as the Chief of Workforce Strategy and Development, where she supervises a high-performing team of civil servants and contractor workers.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Orlando for 2024.

Wendy Vizek (Alzheimer's Association), Aimee Keller-Pickford (AdventHealth Heart of Florida), Whitney Jones (Acorn Health), Shelli Girard (Sagent), Dr. Heather Bigard (Lake-Sumter State College), Donna Walker (IMA Medical Group), Lashea Reaves (Truist), Lori Gustafson (Marriott Vacations Worldwide), Laure Bolla (Verizon), Nicole Hagopian (TONOMUS), Danielle Mulligan (Chesapeake Utilities), Pilar Carvajal (Innovation Senior Living), Denise Nicholson (Soar Technology), Christina Padron (Dynepic, Inc.), Cherisa Jerez (Ashire Technologies), Susanna Madden (Thrive Resources), Karen Tilstra (Creativity Effect), Shelley Williams (Hard Rock International), Elissa Hill (United States Tennis Association), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/02/13/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-orlando-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire