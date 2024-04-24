Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Pennsylvania for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Pennsylvania for 2024

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Pennsylvania for 2024. With a diverse economy and a strong focus on sustainability, Pennsylvania is well suited to be a leader in multiple sectors, including food processing, advanced manufacturing, medical technology, logistics, and aerospace. Steady population and employment growth mean the business leaders of tomorrow just might be joining the ranks of the Quaker State.

This year, we celebrate the accomplishments of knowledgeable, skilled women leaders across a range of industries. Leading in medical technology is honoree Mary Pao, the Chief Medical Officer of diversified biopharmaceutical company ANI Pharmaceuticals. In her role, Pao leads medical and scientific strategy across multiple autoimmune disease states.

We also honor Jennifer Neglia, the Global Trust Chief Data Officer and a Digital Assurance Transparency Partner at PwC, a multinational professional services firm. Neglia focuses on data strategy and governance to ultimately build regenerative AI.

Finally, we applaud the career of Rashmi Radhakrishnan, a leader in technology and innovation as a Vice President at Arcadia University, an institution that emphasizes experiential learning. Radhakrishnan leads the Enrollment Management and Technology divisions and also serves as Chief Information Officer.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Pennsylvania for 2024.

Theresa Zeller (Merck), Madelyn Toliver (PNC), Jennifer Neglia (Pwc), Cynthia Hayes Karcher (Merrill Lynch Wealth Management), Alicja Plonska (Morgan Stanley), Cristina Greysman (Amazon Web Services), Lea Ann Molineux (McKesson), Kinny Trivedi (The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson), Elizabeth Craighead (Experiential & Events, Live Nation), Vanessa Smith (ServiceNow), Michelle Everill (Michelle Everill Coaching), Catherine Monte (Fox Rothschild), Willa Hightower (Pepco Holdings), Celeste Warren (Merck), Leslie Gillin (Pagaya), Janet Kirk (RBC Wealth Management), Stephanie Gorski (Accenture), Jennifer Allison (Keystone Human Services), Anne Prisco (Holy Family University), Lara Rhame (FS Investments), Rashmi Radhakrishnan (Arcadia University), Erika Lloyd (Woodard & Curran), Marybeth Gray (Trion), Meghan Oakes (FIS), Susanne Svizeny (OceanFirst Bank), Andrea Lawrence (Bryn Mawr Trust), Kary Milan (Mount Aloysius College), Gina Cline Rose (American Reading Company), Nancy Rawson (Monell Chemical Senses Center), Deirdre Diener (Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines), Tonushree Mondal (Tonushree Mondal Consulting LLC), Michelle McMurray (The Pittsburgh Foundation), Mary Pao (ANI Pharmaceuticals), Cara Ciminillo (Trying Together), Cara Schlie (RedSail Technologies), Sue Meitner (Centennial Lending Group), Melissa Richards (National Forest Foundation), Megan Dapp (Triad Strategies), Cassandra Bailey (Slice Communications), Nicole Osterhout (Expedient), Juliette Cho (Benefits Data Trust), Margarita Davis-Boyer (Belmont Charter Network), Lyasha Bishop-Gaines (Early Excellence Project), Linda Cozzi (Philadelphia Cricket Club), and others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/04/22/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-pennsylvania-for-2024/

