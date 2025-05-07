Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Pennsylvania for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Pennsylvania for 2025

NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Pennsylvania for 2025. Known for its rich history, Pennsylvania has long been a cornerstone of American heritage—from the iconic Liberty Bell to world-renowned cheesesteaks and chocolate. The state's vibrant cities and natural beauty serve as a backdrop to a dynamic, diverse economy. Pennsylvania is home to thriving industries ranging from healthcare and education to manufacturing, energy, technology, logistics, robotics, AI, and defense, all of which are shaping the future of both the state and the nation.

This year, we honor Amanda To, Head of Client Centricity at Vanguard. In this role, she represents approximately 8.2 million clients and leads a team focused on ensuring clients' voices are heard and acted upon across the organization. Her team is dedicated to understanding client needs and concerns, working closely with departments to identify trends and develop scalable solutions.

We also celebrate Madelyn Toliver, Vice President of PNC Financial Services Group's Diversity and Inclusion team. Toliver oversees the management, support, and development of Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs), which comprise employee leaders in PNC's Northeast Territory. She also established PNC's first EBRGs and the organization's D&I mentoring program.

Another standout honoree is Blair Listino, EVP, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer at Comcast Spectacor. She leads the company's financial strategy and business operations while also overseeing human resources, technology, and community engagement. A longtime Comcast executive, Blair is recognized for driving growth, operational excellence, and leadership development across the organization.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Pennsylvania for 2025.

Blair Listino (Comcast Spectacor), Madelyn Toliver (PNC), Kimberly Basile (Kyndryl), Jennifer Neglia (PwC), Alicja Plonska (Morgan Stanley), Lea Ann Molineux (McKesson), Cristina Greysman (Amazon Web Services), Amanda To (Vanguard), Elizabeth Craighead (Live Nation), Kinny Trivedi (The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson), Laurie Bernotsky (West Chester University of Pennsylvania), Willa Hightower (WJ Hightower & Associates), Celeste Warren (Merck), Leslie Gillin (Pagaya), Michelle Everill (Alnylam Pharmaceuticals), Janet Kirk (RBC Wealth Management), Stephanie Gorski (Accenture), Carol Packard (Lehigh University), Rashmi Radhakrishnan (Arcadia University), Lara Rhame (FS Investments), Robin Lickliter (Sparks), Erika Lloyd (Woodard & Curran), Marybeth Gray (Marsh & McLennan Agency), Meghan Oakes (FIS), Anna Sever (Conduent), Roberta Hess (SS&C Technologies), Kathleen Getz (Mercyhurst University), Gina Cline Rose (American Reading Company), Deirdre Diener (Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine), Nancy Rawson (Monell Chemical Senses Center), Rosalie Filling (Endo International plc), Jill Murray (Lackawanna College), Gina Vance (Westminster College), Michelle McMurray (The Pittsburgh Foundation), Mary Pao (ANI Pharmaceuticals), Cara Schlie (RedSail Technologies), Cara Ciminillo (Trying Together), Sue Meitner (Centennial Lending Group), Larissa Tosch (Glatfelter Insurance Group), Megan Dapp (Triad Strategies), Whitney Soule (University of Pennsylvania), Stephanie McConnell (Franklin & Marshall College), Susan Baida (Carnegie Mellon University), Gayla Fecher (Veolia North America), Shannon Sturdivant (Amergis Healthcare Staffing), Karen Carles (EnerSys), Lyasha Bishop-Gaines (Early Excellence Project), Linda Cozzi (Philadelphia Cricket Club), Patti Best (Bible Center Church), and Jessica David (Equinix).

https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/05/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-pennsylvania-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

