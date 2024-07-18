Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Philadelphia for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Philadelphia for 2024

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Philadelphia for 2024. Philadelphia, renowned for its historic Liberty Bell, the iconic Rocky Steps, and the prestigious Philadelphia Museum of Art, offers more than just a rich cultural heritage. It stands as one of the largest and most dynamic markets in the United States, characterized by a low cost of living and a thriving array of industries. Top sectors in the City of Brotherly Love include financial services, life sciences, technology, manufacturing, health, and hospitality.

Among the leaders in these sectors is biopharmaceuticals executive Deirdre Diener. With 26 years of US and global commercial leadership experience, Diener is the Senior Director of Digital Transformation, Omnichannel, Data and Platform Operations, and Innovation at Janssen, a pharmaceutical company that is part of Johnson & Johnson.

Leading the way in the manufacturing sector is Karen Norheim, the President and CEO of the American Crane and Equipment Corporation (ACECO), the leading manufacturer providing cranes and material handling equipment for nuclear applications. Norheim oversees company operations and maintains a strong leadership team while driving innovation.

Finally, we recognize the accomplishments of healthcare leader Joni Rittler, the Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Rittler provides vision and leadership for an integrated supply chain across the nation's first hospital devoted exclusively to the care of children.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Philadelphia for 2024.

Brigette McInnis-Day (UiPath), Eileen Diskin (Comcast Business), Claudia Piccirilli (WTW), Deb Harding (Microsoft), Brenna Quinn (Oracle), Joni Rittler (Children's Hospital of Philadelphia), Ashley Anders (Ashley Anders Consulting, LLC), Meghan Marschall (Johnson & Johnson), Negin Naraghi (Randstad Sourceright), Lauren Tanzer (University of Pennsylvania Health System), Caitlin Clark-Zigmond (Intel), Stefania Demarco (CBIZ), Deirdre Diener (Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines), Marissa George (CMI Media Group), Meg Ehm (GSK), Barbara Zaun (Philadelphia Eagles), Aleshia Pate (The Hustle Mom Non-Profit Organization), Marybeth Gray (Trion), Dana McDonald (Impact XM), Margarita Davis-Boyer (Belmont Charter Network), Karen Norheim (American Crane & Equipment Corp.), Tara Mogan (e-Beach Wagon), Courtney Altemus (Advance NIL & TeamAltemus, LLC), Elyse Lupin (Elysium Marketing Group), Ashlee Hollis (Helm Creative Studio), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/07/16/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-philadelphia-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire