Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Philadelphia for 2025

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Philadelphia for 2025. As Pennsylvania's largest city and one of the most populous in the nation, Philadelphia plays a vital role in shaping the country's economic, cultural, and historical landscape. Known for its deep roots in American history and its dynamic mix of industries, including healthcare, higher education, financial services, biotechnology, tourism, and the arts, Philadelphia is a city where innovation thrives.

This year's awardees represent the best of what Philadelphia has to offer. This includes Stefania DeMarco, Vice President of Business Development and Sales Enablement for CBIZ, a leading professional services advisor to middle market businesses and organizations nationwide. DeMarco leads the strategy and execution of go-to-market initiatives that drive revenue growth, enhance client engagement, and optimize sales processes for CBIZ enterprise-wide. She works closely with executive leadership, business development, and sales teams, and practitioners to develop and implement strategies that align with market trends and client needs.

We also honor Eileen Diskin, Chief Marketing Officer of Comcast Business, a global leader in business technology solutions and a significant contributor to Comcast Corporation's growth. Diskin leads a world-class, multi-faceted marketing practice focused on driving revenue and subscriber growth by strengthening the brand and expanding worldwide demand for Comcast Business' technology solutions across all business segments and verticals. Since joining in 2020, she and her team have relaunched the global brand and established a new advertising and communications platform.

Finally, we celebrate the career of Laurie Bernotsky, the 16th President of West Chester University. A longstanding champion for public education and State System students, Bernotsky is a first-generation college graduate who leads the largest R2 institution within the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. She has nearly three decades of progressive experience in higher education, and as the second-in-command, she leads the university's budget and labor relations functions.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Philadelphia for 2025.

Eileen Diskin (Comcast Business), Joni Rittler (The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia), Dr. Laurie Bernotsky (West Chester University of Pennsylvania), Stephanie Spangler (ChristianaCare), Marybeth Gray (Marsh & McLennan Agency), Jenn Kriebel (KPMG), Tiffani Misencik (Claritev), Karen Norheim (American Crane and Equipment Corporation), Sarah Slate (Medlogix), Tiffany Lentz (Pariveda Solution), Jill Steinberg (Beacon Pointe), Neely Rosen (Greyson Clothiers), Liesl Smith (FreedomPay), Ashlee Hollis (Helm Creative Studio), Laura Sibbald McAnulty, M.A., CCC-SLP (Neurodiversity Employment Network), Gabrielle Santulli, MBA (Jefferson College of Nursing), Stefania DeMarco (CBIZ), Ankita Kharya (Akamai Technologies), Melita Eclavea Romero (Williams Lea), Gayla Fecher (Veolia North America), Karen Carles (EnerSys), Courtney Altemus (ADVANCE), Dawn McNellis (Verizon Business), Angel Vanbennekom (Comcast), Deidra Green (European Wax Center), Monica Cushner (Edgewell Personal Care) and Brittanie Leibold (Coinbase), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/07/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-philadelphia-for-2025/

