Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Phoenix for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Phoenix for 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Phoenix for 2024. This year's awardees reflect the diverse industries that make Phoenix a vibrant hub of innovation and growth in The Grand Canyon State. Renowned for its breathtaking desert landscapes and a thriving arts scene, Phoenix is home to leaders in technology, education, healthcare, hospitality, and business services, all driving progress in the city's most prominent sectors and beyond.

Among these leaders is Rachel Skaff, Managing Director of North America Partner Sales at AWS. Skaff is accountable for P&L above $5 billion across sales and marketing and has consistently achieved double-digit top-line growth by focusing on hiring and developing top talent, fostering customer obsession, and driving sales transformation.

We also congratulate Kristen Conner, Vice President and Senior Partner in Customer Transformation at IBM. A seasoned executive with over two decades of experience, Conner regularly leads and advises on deal sizes of $200 million to $1 billion in new or renewing contract revenue.

Lastly, we honor the accomplishments of Melissa Wright, a nationally ranked executive leader and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at American Pacific Mortgage. Wright has built companies from the ground up to multi-million-dollar acquisitions, led organizations from last to number one in their industry, and grew sales by over 500%.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Phoenix for 2024.

Victoria Coley (Aetna, a CVS Health Company), Kristen Conner (IBM), Ann Brusgaard (HSBC), Roselin Romney (Houzz), Kristy Duffey (Optum), Keri AmRhrein-Scott (Colliers International), Priya Arora (Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amanda Gulley (Arizona State University), Julie Johnson (Colliers International), Ann-Marie Lee (Microsoft), Rachel Skaff (Amazon Web Services (AWS), Louise Nail (Bank of America), Sailaja Joshi (American Express), Melissa Wright (American Pacific Mortgage), Kate Smith (Rio Salado College), Joanne Mizell (Banner|Aetna), Sissie Roberts-Shank (Chas Roberts Air Conditioning & Plumbing), Lisa Garcia (Triyam), Kristin Donaldson Irwin (Arizona State University), Janelle Elias (Rio Salado College), Adriana Arroyo (Fresh Start Women's Foundation), Carol Schillne (ORION Investment Real Estate), Sondra Connor (NuclearN), Rima Alameddine (BD), Sheila Bale (Cushman & Wakefield), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/10/01/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-phoenix-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire