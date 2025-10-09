Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Phoenix for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Phoenix for 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Phoenix for 2025. Once an agricultural settlement, Phoenix has grown into the capital and largest city in Arizona, as well as the fifth-most populous city in the U.S. The city is known for its desert climate and year-round sunshine, but it has also built a reputation for strength in technology, healthcare, finance, education, and transportation. With hospitality and tourism continuing to thrive, Phoenix has become one of the Southwest's most dynamic centers of growth and opportunity.

Among this year's awardees is Kate Smith, Rio Salado College's sixth President. With nearly 30 years in education, Smith has focused her career on advancing student success and addressing the barriers faced by non-traditional learners. She is committed to making higher education affordable, accessible, and equitable, priorities that continue to guide her leadership at Rio Salado. Under her direction, the college strengthens partnerships with institutions, industry, and community leaders to expand opportunities and support students at every stage of learning.

We also congratulate Jana LaFreniere, Workforce Director and Manager of Organizational Excellence for Maricopa County, the nation's fastest-growing county and its fourth most populous. LaFreniere is a public health leader dedicated to advancing the well-being of Maricopa County's 4.5 million residents, the nation's third-largest local public health jurisdiction. As leader of organizational excellence for the Department of Public Health, she drives complex, large-scale initiatives that strengthen community resilience, elevate quality and performance, and modernize public health systems.

Finally, we recognize Andrea Whitsett, Executive Director of the Morrison Institute for Public Policy at Arizona State University, a nonpartisan research institute that houses the Kyl Center for Water Policy, the Arizona Research Center for Housing and Economic Solutions (ARCHES), and the Arizona Governance and Policy Academy. During her tenure, Whitsett has overseen the publication of numerous research studies and public opinion polls on a broad range of topics, including child well-being, housing, educator retention, and policing. She also leads an annual, 2-day policy retreat where bipartisan elected officials from across Arizona gather to engage with leading experts on consequential policy topics.

Dr. Erin Carr-Jordan (IDIA (Institute for Digital Inclusion Acceleration), Kate Smith (Rio Salado College), Roselin Romney (Houzz), Carol Lee Hobson (PayNearMe Inc.), Christina Keiser (Strategy of Carvana), Dr. Veronica Chacon, PhD (Bezos Academy), Sissie Roberts Shank (Chas Roberts Air Conditioning), Heidi Richmond (Almost There: A Mom + Pups Rescue), Isabelle Guarino (Residential Assisted Living Academy), Susan Sly (The Pause Technologies), Julie Johnson (Colliers International), Natalie Hunter, CPC, PCC, ELI-MP (PersonalBrand.com), Rachel Skaff (FedEx), Sailaja Joshi (American Express), Kristin Donaldson Irwin (Arizona State University), Keri Scott (Colliers International), Aubrey Watkins (Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona), Polly Sawyer (Marius Pharmaceuticals), Andrea Whitsett (Arizona State University), Lisa Williams Garcia (Harmony Healthcare IT), Sharise Erby (Per Scholas), Tiffannie Hobgood (Northstar Title Agency), Jennifer Robinson (Schwab Wealth Advisory Inc.), Margo Edris (Salesforce), Candace Hamana (Arizona State University), Shanna Nixon (Parexel), Jana LaFreniere (Maricopa County), Melissa Loper (Baylor Scott & White Health Plan) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/10/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-phoenix-for-2025/2025/

