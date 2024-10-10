Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Pittsburgh for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Pittsburgh for 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Pittsburgh for 2024. Once known for its prominence in the steel industry, Pittsburgh has transformed into a vibrant city with a diverse economy that spans medicine, education, tourism, banking, technology, and business services. The city is home to a wide array of organizations–from Fortune 500 companies to innovative startups and impactful nonprofits–many of which are led by exceptional women leaders at the top of their fields.

Among these women is Giao Carrico, Senior Partner and North American Segment Leader in Consumer Health and Household Essentials at Genpact. Previously, as a North American consulting leader for life sciences, Carrico increased consulting sales revenue by over 40% in three years, managed a portfolio of more than 45 accounts with a $125 million book of business, and scaled capabilities across the organization.

We also honor entrepreneur Melissa Horvath, CEO and Owner of Sweet Water Decor. Horvath launched Sweet Water Decor from her basement, and it has since grown into a thriving team of over 40 professionals dedicated to quality, collaboration, and care. In 2024, the company celebrated the sale of its two millionth candle.

Finally, we congratulate Mamar Gelaye, Vice President of Ops Tech IT at Amazon. A seasoned and strategic executive, Gelaye leads the Ops Tech Solutions team with a mission to create and deliver cutting-edge technologies and services that optimize Amazon's operations and enhance customer experience by leveraging robotics, automation, and IoT.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Pittsburgh for 2024.

Leeanna McKibben (University of Pittsburgh), Mamar Gelaye (Amazon), Kristian Winters (UnitedHealth Group), Jessica Ruffalo (JPMorgan Chase & Co.), Giao Carrico (Genpact), Carey Miklos (CBRE), Annmarie Lyons (UPMC), Chelsea Kennedy (PNC), Soha Bhardwaj (BNY Mellon), Marcia Oglan (Highmark Health), Rebecca Watters (Pfizer), Stephanie Herring (NFM Lending), Tracy Plevel (Gateway Rehab), Meg A. Watt (AlarMax Distributors), Priscilla Beal (Genentech), Courtney Willock (Intel Corporation), Angela Kenner (Voltaiq), Rachel Gogos (brandiD), Deb Hopkins (Girls Inc.), Melissa Horvath (Sweet Water Decor), Katie Poeschel (Vanderbilt University Medical Center), Roz Lewis (Bayer MaterialScience), Patti Darnley (Sentara Health), Michelle Bianco (Zimmer Biomet), Binu Jain (Centene Corporation), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/10/08/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-pittsburgh-for-2024/

