Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Pittsburgh for 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Pittsburgh for 2025. Once defined by its steel and glass industries, Pittsburgh has transformed into a center for technology, healthcare, education, and robotics. The city blends historic character with a focus on sustainability and economic growth, reflecting the same determination that shaped its industrial roots. This year's honorees embody that spirit of progress, advancing their fields and strengthening the communities they serve.

Among this year's honorees is Deb Hopkins, Director of Affiliate Services and Expansion at Girls Inc., an organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy. Hopkins brings extensive experience in executive leadership, fundraising, and organizational development. Her work spans youth and gender-specific program design, fiscal management, legislative advocacy, and strategic planning, where she supports affiliates in strengthening operations and expanding their reach.

We also honor Allison Johnson, the GPS Chief Operating Officer of EY, a global professional services firm. In her role, Johnson oversees strategic projects that align with the firm's government and public sector (GPS) objectives and leads initiatives to improve operations and performance. She coordinates across key enablement functions, including infrastructure, contracting, security, recruiting, experience management, and compliance. With a background in consulting and technology services, she brings deep operational insight to advancing efficiency and supporting long-term growth within EY's GPS practice.

Finally, we celebrate Molly Tarin, a Managing Director at PwC, a global network of professional services firms. With more than 20 years of experience, Tarin has focused in recent years on aligning and executing PwC's Global Acceleration Centers strategy. Based in the Pittsburgh office, she serves in a global capacity to coordinate offshore strategies that advance PwC's business objectives in the U.S. and abroad. Her primary focus is on expanding and strengthening the Acceleration Center Network.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Pittsburgh for 2025.

Amy Cashdollar (Allegheny Health Network), Sally McCrady (PNC), Anna Sever (Conduent), Mikayla Ferchaw (Bayer), Maribeth Mclaughlin (UPMC), Amy Ericson (PPG), Lara Ramsburg (Viatris), Olga Lagunova (Goto), Rebecca Liebert (The Lubrizol Corporation), Jackie Silverstein (Massmutual), Yvonne Cook (Highmark Foundation), Amie Bolewitz (CivicScience), Jessica Minkus (Bookminders), Jessica Fletcher (Covestro), Barbara Vankirk (IQ Inc.), Priscilla Beal (Genentech), Amy Harkins (Broadridge), Dr. Rebecca Culyba (Carnegie Mellon University), Dr. Jessica Mann (Duquesne University), Jessica Albano, PhD (Syneos Health), Christine O'Leary (Eli Lilly & Co.), Deb Hopkins (Expansion Girls Inc.), Karly Keating (American Heart Association), Karen Weiss (Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh), Carolyn Sanford (The Neighborhood Academy) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/10/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-pittsburgh-for-2025/

