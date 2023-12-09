Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Portland for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Portland for 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Portland for 2023. Portland is a vibrant city located in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States, in the state of Oregon. Its economy is diverse and includes a mix of industries such as technology, manufacturing, healthcare, and services. This year's list celebrates the rich history of women leaders across various sectors contributing to the city's diverse community. Through strategic decision-making, innovative practices, and community engagement, these women have important roles within their organizations as Senior Vice Presidents, Chief Marketing Officers, Chief Executive Officers, and more, shaping the political, social, and economic landscape of Portland and the surrounding region.

Some standout women on this year's list include Elsa Shapiro, Managing Partner of Shapiro Neuropsychology Consulting, who contributes extensive experience from her renowned research in neurocognitive and neurobehavioral manifestations of genetic neurodegenerative disorders. Another notable figure, Julie Pylypczak, serves as the Vice President and Senior Client Solutions Director of Robert Half, the world's foremost specialized talent solutions firm. Leveraging her technical background and strong interpersonal skills, she assists financial executives with their resourcing needs. Meanwhile, Monique Matheson, the Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Nike, plays a crucial role in leading business growth and transformation, overseeing the company's strategic global HR strategy.

We commend these individuals for their commitment to the organizations they serve. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Portland for 2023.

Mary Coucher (IBM), Kristin Valente (EY), Liz Bohannon (Sseko Designs), Deborah Graziano (Bank of America), Bree Casart (Shutterfly), Kimberly Fuson (Cedar Sinai Park), Catherine Needham (Wipro Limited), Tosin Abiodun (Intel), Raejeanne Skillern (Amazon Web Services), Jensine Larsen (World Pulse), Kaitlin Christine (Gabbi), Trish Damkroger (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), Monique Matheson (Nike), Elsa Shapiro, PhD (Shapiro Neuropsychology Consulting LLC), Jessica Getman (Brown & Brown), Jennifer Doll (Oregon Health & Science University), Corinne Sanders (Keller Williams Realty Portland Premiere), Kathryn Correia (Legacy Health), Joy Fowler (Multnomah County), Susi Proudman (Rose & William Consulting), Stefanie Kondor (Related Northwest), Lisa Larpenteur (Wells Fargo Private Bank), Stacey Polk (Willamette Dental), Laura Szeliga (Stumptown Coffee Roasters), Amy Weeden (Propeller), Kim McCarty (Community Alliance Of Tenants), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/12/06/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-portland-for-2023/

