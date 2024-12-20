Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Portland for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Portland for 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Portland for 2024. In the heart of the Pacific Northwest, Portland is a progressive city known for its vibrant nightlife, modern microbreweries, and abundant natural beauty that weaves through the streets. The region is a hub for innovation and creativity, with top industries including bioscience, clean tech, media, machinery, software, and outdoor tourism.

This year's honorees represent the best of Portland's diverse economy, including Katharine Reinhold, Chief Product Officer of pod. Reinhold and her team envision workplaces as dynamic centers of innovation, and in her role, she designs transformative curricula that inspire creativity and empower teams to reach their highest potential.

We also honor Mary Coucher, who has dedicated over 20 years to IBM and currently serves as Worldwide IBM Ecosystem Sales Vice President. In this role, she leads the marketing of IBM's extensive portfolio of analytics and data-driven products and solutions, helping enterprises worldwide harness the power of data to drive innovation and growth.

Lastly, we congratulate Bree Casart, Chief Customer Officer of Shutterfly. Casart is a transformational leader and marketing executive with a proven track record of driving growth, elevating brands, and leading organizational transformation.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Portland for 2024.

Katharine Reinhold (pod), Mary Coucher (IBM), Kristin Horak (Global Payments), Tan'nya Jenkins (Self Enhancement), Alison Arella (CareOregon), Nikki Rafie (Altera Digital Health), Sandra Persing (Circle), Jana Zavala (HER Roofing Company, Inc.), Lindsey Johnson (Logical Position), Brandi Kyle (Woodruff Sawyer), Wendy Watson (Kaiser Permanente Northwest), Joy Fowler (Multnomah County), China Kirk (USTA Pacific Northwest), Christa Stout (Portland Trail Blazers at the Rose Quarter), Jeannette Pai-Espinosa (Justice + Joy National Collaborative), Stef Kondor (Related Northwest), Jane Crisan (Rain the Growth Agency), Anne Hasenstab (Anzen Insurance), Brenna Davis (Organically Grown Company), Kiernan Doherty (Metropolitan Group), Jane Snyder (CivicPlus), Laura Szeliga (Stumptown Coffee Roasters), Kim McCarty (Community Alliance of Tenants), Amanda Green (Oregon Consumer Justice), Czarina Boyce (The Shadow Project), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/12/18/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-portland-for-2024/

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

