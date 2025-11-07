Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Portland for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Portland for 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Portland for 2025. Portland has built its reputation on creativity, collaboration, and civic engagement. The city's mix of established industries—manufacturing, technology, and logistics—alongside a thriving small-business scene reflects a culture that values both independence and shared progress. Its people drive ideas that reach far beyond the Pacific Northwest, and this year's honorees embody that same commitment to building stronger, more connected communities.

Among this year's honorees is Katy Brown, a dynamic business leader whose career spans journalism, portfolio management, and global executive engagement. Known for her strategic mindset and collaborative approach, Brown has built a reputation for uniting people and ideas to achieve meaningful results. She began her career as an award-winning sports journalist before transitioning into business, where she has excelled in leadership roles that bridge communication, innovation, and community building. With a strong belief in teamwork and continuous growth, Brown continues to inspire those around her through her integrity, creativity, and commitment to excellence.

We also honor Claudia Aime, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for Adult Inpatient and Emergency Services at Oregon Health & Science University. Aime leads initiatives that improve patient care, strengthen clinical operations, and enhance safety and quality standards across the organization. She works closely with interdisciplinary teams to align nursing practices with institutional goals, emphasizing regulatory compliance, thoughtful planning, and staff engagement. Her leadership fosters a culture of accountability and collaboration that elevates both patient outcomes and workforce satisfaction.

Lastly, we recognize Cathy DeForest, Founder and Executive Director of Vision Beyond Violence, a national nonprofit that empowers communities to address gun violence through art and inclusive dialogue. DeForest began her career in education, teaching both underserved and gifted youth before serving as an assistant principal at an urban high school. She later consulted for Fortune 100 companies and organizations such as Lawrence Livermore Laboratory and major healthcare systems. As gun violence grew into a pressing national issue, she drew on her experience in education, organizational development, and the arts to launch Vision Beyond Violence, mobilizing grassroots action to prevent gun violence.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Portland for 2025.

Toni Robinson (Nike), Kelly Saunders (Amazon), Claudia Aime (Oregon Health & Science University), Rachel Maron (Trustable), Katy Brown (Gartner), Ana Johnston (Tektronix), Taissa Achcar-Winkels (Alpinewëst Resources), Lorie Tekorius (The Greenbrier Companies), Emma McIlroy (WILDFANG), Lori James-Nielsen (Tuality Healthcare), Joy Fowler (City of Vancouver, Washington), China Kirk (USTA Pacific Northwest), Dee Walsh (Mercy Housing), Jeannette Pai-Espinosa (Justice + Joy National Collaborative), Anne Hasenstab (HUB International), Kirsten Schlumbohm (C2P), Laura Cartwright (The Cottonwood School of Civics and Science), Rachel Lehman (Hyatt Hotels), Cathy DeForest (Visioning Beyond Violence), Ellen Griley (Cisco), Amanda Green (Oregon Consumer Justice), Tiari Goold (Advantage Solutions), Mary Whitford (Adidas), Candace Ogram (Oregon Health & Science University), Czarina Boyce (The Shadow Project), Julie England (NW Resiliency Project) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/11/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-portland-for-2025/

