Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Providence for 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Providence for 2024. As the capital and largest city of Rhode Island, Providence is a hub of economic diversification with thriving industries in education, technology, business services, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, and finance. This year's awardees have driven significant growth and innovation in these industries, reinforcing Providence's legacy as the Beehive of Industry.

First, we congratulate Keris Clark, Vice President of Sales and CVS Team Leader at Procter & Gamble. Clark leads a national sales team responsible for delivering nearly $1 billion in annual retail sales and works with top retailers like Walmart, Target, CVS, Ulta, and Costco.

We also honor Heather Wright, Purpose and Inclusion Senior Director at PwC. Wright leads strategy development for employee engagement programs, leveraging technology and flexibility to enable employees to give back in meaningful ways. Her efforts have led to record-breaking participation and contributions.

Lastly, we recognize Kathy O'Donnell, Senior Vice President and Head of Public Affairs at Citizens. In this role, O'Donnell oversees the bank's signature programs, including Champions in Action, which she helped design. The program provides financial contributions and volunteers to lesser-known nonprofit organizations. Since its inception in 2002, the program has invested over $11 million in more than 380 nonprofits.

Diane Wilbur (Fidelity Investments), Karlyn Scott (CVS Health), Heather Wright (PwC), Jess Hutchinson (Bank of America), Keris Clark (Procter & Gamble), Erin Pensa (Michaels Stores), Corrie Freudenstein (Atlas Copco), Lisa Vura-Weis (Boston Consulting Group), Sarah Delekta (Robert Half Finance & Accounting), Kathy O'Donnell (Citizens), Carol Townsend (RBS Citizens, N.A.), Melissa Carter (Stantec), Nicole Harper (Swarovski), Heather Warner (Department of Children, Youth & Families), Irene Bock (Merrill Lynch Wealth Management), Violaine Cola (Schneider Electric), Marissa Ruff (Seven Hills Foundation), Shaina Gardner, MSR, RN, ACRN, MEDSURG-BC (Lifespan), Brenda Ice (Brown University), Elizabeth Maclean (Pfizer), Susan Rodriguez (Sevita), Debra Hurwitz (Care Transformation Collaborative of Rhode Island), Stephanie Soto (Breakthru Beverage Group), Erin Smith (Bimbo Bakeries USA), Wendy Montgomery (IGT), and many others.

