Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Providence for 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Providence for 2025. As the capital and largest city in Rhode Island, Providence has long been recognized for its historic role in American industry and its growth in industries like healthcare, higher education, research, and business services. The city's revitalized downtown, diverse communities, and expanding sectors in life sciences, food and beverage, underscore its role in the regional economy. The women recognized this year embody the leadership driving Providence forward.

Among this year's honorees is Jennifer Skibo, Director of Digital Product Delivery and Program Management for the Olympus Corporation, a global medical technology company. Skibo draws on her background in both business and technology to lead the design and delivery of digital products and services. She has worked across industries, including technology, manufacturing, healthcare, media, and retail, bringing a focus on solutions that improve customer experience and adoption.

We also recognize Joyce Ferland, Interim Executive Director of Research and Enterprise Radiology at Mass General Brigham (MGB), a nonprofit academic healthcare system in the U.S. In this role, Ferland is leading efforts to integrate and streamline research operations in line with MGB's 10-year strategic plan. She oversees financial, personnel, operational, and regulatory functions within Enterprise Radiology research and manages a $214.1 million research portfolio.

Finally, we congratulate Diane Wilbur, Head of Leadership Development at Fidelity Investments. Wilbur is responsible for developing an industry-leading strategy to advance all people managers, enabling them to reach their highest potential in coaching and developing associates. She oversees the development of leadership programs, workshops, coaching initiatives, and experiential learning opportunities to foster career mobility and succession planning. Her focus is on implementing a unified and scalable framework designed to positively impact team effectiveness across the global Fidelity footprint.

Karlyn Scott (CVS Health), Victoria Ellis (Bally's Corporation), Marcia Neiberg (Brown University Health), Kaydee Marcinek (FM), Tori Currier (Synchrony), Nicole Harper (SWAROVSKI), Andrea Mack (Franklin Templeton), Christine Soave (Gentry Moving), Sue Tremblay (Nielsen), Philomena Teixeira (Bank of America), Danielle Benedict (United Natural Foods), Marissa Ruff (Seven Hills Foundation), Jennifer King (Boston Mutual Life Insurance), Susan Rodriguez (Sevita), Jaina D'Ambra (UNFI), Felicia Risick (Acadia Healthcare), Stacy Kline Childers (SAIC), Caitlyn Beauregard (Morgan Stanley), Joyce Ferland (Mass General Brigham), Kate E.S. Wishart (Care New England), Susan Tiller (Aramark), Sandra Cano (URI Foundation & Alumni Engagement), Ashley Spader (Definitive Healthcare), Lauren Zayan (Salesforce), Lisa Steckert (Honeywell), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/09/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-providence-for-2025/

