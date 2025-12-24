Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Puerto Rico for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Puerto Rico for 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Puerto Rico for 2025. Leadership in Puerto Rico operates at the intersection of local communities and global systems, shaped by U.S. regulatory frameworks, a bilingual workforce, and organizations that serve both island-based and international needs. Leaders often work within complex operational environments that require adaptability, long-term planning, and close ties to the communities they serve. This year's honorees reflect that reality, guiding institutions and teams whose work supports essential services, economic continuity, and civic life across the island.

Among this year's honorees is Carla López Narváez, Director of Education for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, and a Public Sector Account Executive at Microsoft. Narváez is an expert in cloud application development and IT modernization with a strong track record in data platforms and innovative solutions for the public sector. Her experience spans the education sector, where she has led training initiatives for teachers, students, and families in collaboration with government partners, as well as broader public sector work focused on optimizing government services. At Microsoft, Narváez leads and manages educational initiatives and public sector relationships, designing and implementing strategies to enhance education through advanced Microsoft technologies.

We also honor Mari Evelyn Rodríguez, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Oriental, one of Puerto Rico's leading banks serving consumers, businesses, and institutions. Rodríguez brings extensive executive experience managing and expanding financial services and technology across all three publicly traded banks in Puerto Rico, as well as at one of the island's largest commercial insurance brokers. Known for translating strategy into execution, she leads business development to grow small business, residential mortgage, and auto loan portfolios. She also oversees Oriental's wealth management businesses, including insurance agency services, securities brokerage and investment advisory, and trust operations.

Lastly, we celebrate Omayra Liz Rodriguez-Lozada, Environmental Health and Safety Director at JLL. Rodriguez-Lozada brings more than 15 years of experience in environmental health and safety, with expertise in industrial hygiene and certifications including OSHA 30, NFPA 70E, and CPR and first aid. At JLL, she leads the development and execution of the company's environmental health and safety strategy, works with management to implement policies and procedures, promotes proactive risk mitigation and incident prevention, and ensures compliance with federal, state, and local safety regulations.

Mari Evelyn Rodriguez (Oriental), Stefanie Vaello (Marsh), Jaycie Dane (Toyota de Puerto Rico), Maria Valenzuela (Raytheon Technologies), Heidi Dulaney (Honeywell), Chiara Merino (Microjuris.com), Evelyn Montanez (Marsh Saldaña Inc.), María de Lourdes Luly López-Cintrón (Producciones Isla Verde), Karla Cruz Jusino (Evertec), Ilia Rodriguez (Triple-S), Yolanda Rios (Universidad Ana G. Méndez), Ivette Reyes (Triple-S Salud), Nilda Gonzalez (MMM Holdings), Sofia Lopez (BOLD), Ana Lopez (Fuller Group, Puerto Rico), Lourdes Amorós (HCOA Fitness), Michelle Gonzalez (Marriott International), Marlene Vazquez (Hilton), Omayra Liz Rodriguez-Lozada (JLL), Janine Ellin (Collins Aerospace), Alicea Denise (Stryker), Laura Santamaria de Maristany (The Baldwin School of Puerto Rico), Cecile Marques-Goyco (Merck), Jeyliza Pérez (Driven Advisors), Maritza Pérez-Pérez (BD), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/12/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-puerto-rico-for-2025/

