Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Raleigh for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Raleigh for 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Raleigh for 2025. Raleigh stands at the crossroads of research, technology, and education, where collaboration drives much of the region's success. As part of North Carolina's Research Triangle, the city has built a strong foundation in life sciences, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare while continuing to attract new businesses and talent. Beyond its economic strength, Raleigh's growth reflects a deeper commitment to learning, innovation, and community—values shared by this year's honorees.

Among our honorees is Janice Salchert, Vice President and Senior Partner at IBM Consulting. As a seasoned executive with proven success in the technology, computer, and financial services industries, Salchert has played a significant role in IBM's continued evolution and growth by devising new strategies and driving high-impact initiatives that maximize the company's potential, revenue, and profits. She was responsible for the largest Agile Delivery rollout that today supports the deployment of GenAI and asset-based Delivery worldwide.

We also honor Alison Saine, Chief of Staff to the Chief Marketing Officer at Sodexo, a global leader in sustainable food. Saine applies her project management expertise to align data-driven insights with organizational goals, supporting strategy development and execution across teams. She works closely with executives to prioritize initiatives and connect strategy to day-to-day operations, helping advance Sodexo's long-term objectives.

We also honor Candice Coletrane, Executive Director of Product Operations for Lenovo ISG. With more than 20 years of experience in the PC and server industry, Coletrane brings deep expertise in hardware development, engineering, testing, validation, supply chain, and operations. One of the first technical project managers on Lenovo's storage development team, she now leads the product operations group responsible for bringing ISG products from concept to market.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Raleigh for 2025.

Stephanie Trunzo (MERGE), Lebone C. Moses (Chisara Ventures, Inc.), Ashley Gatewood (Google), Janice Salchert (IBM Consulting), Alison Saine (Sodexo), Montresa McMillan (TD Bank Group), Sheri Hagerty (Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC), Jessica Lynch Jolley (Pendo.io), Joanna Rustin (WeDriveU), Jennifer Vosburgh (Tego), Shana Hightower (Homes By Dickerson), Sara Beckloff, PhD, HCLD(ABB), ASQ CQA (Omics Lab Solutions, LLC), Amy Tharrington (SECU), Ashley Pridon (Ecolab), Savannah Cole (v4c.ai), Stefanie Bell (Coldwell Banker Howard Perry Walston), Carter Collins (IFTA, LLC), Patty Hager (Salesforce), Candice Coletrane (Lenovo), Sherry Gentry-Gasper (Red Hat), Kristin Haug (KPMG US), Darrah Wilkerson Taylor (Cytiva), Najuma Thorpe (U. S. Steel, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – Hussman School of Journalism & Media), Wendy McMillan (Magellan Health), Dr. Ashley Nicole Nash (Trauma;Thrived), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/10/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-raleigh-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire