Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Rhode Island for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Rhode Island for 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Rhode Island for 2023. Rhode Island holds the distinction of being the smallest state in the United States, spanning merely 1,214 square miles. Despite its small size, Rhode Island packs a punch in terms of historical significance and cultural heritage. The state boasts an impressive range of industries, including healthcare, education, manufacturing, and tourism. It is home to prestigious universities like Brown University and renowned healthcare institutions such as Rhode Island Hospital.

Rhode Island has witnessed exceptional leadership from women who have blazed trails in diverse fields. The recipients of this year's award encompasses a wide range of accomplished professionals who have made significant contributions in their respective domains. Their impact spans across government, politics, business, education, nonprofit work, STEM, healthcare, and beyond.

Among this year's awardees is Carolyn Blackman, the Chief Medical Officer at TapestryHealth, who is a dedicated and results-oriented physician leader with a fervor for enhancing quality and care, determined to revolutionize the way we support the elderly population. Awardee Laura Walmsley, as the Chief Commercial Officer of Virgin Pulse, oversees the company's comprehensive go-to-market strategy and client-facing teams, leveraging over 20 years of leadership experience. Also awarded is the Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer at Lifespan, Christin Zollicoffer, who spearheads the organization's strategy to cultivate a diverse, inclusive, and culturally responsive healthcare system.

Carolyn Blackman (TapestryHealth), Kathy-Jo Payette (Panera Bread), Cindy Danner (Lifespan), Maegan Anderson (JP Morgan), Laura Walmsley (Virgin Pulse), Hilary Fagan (CBRE), Cate Peterson (Steward Health Care), Ashley Macksoud (Merrill Lynch), Christin Zollicoffer (Lifespan), Kelly Sosa (UNFI), Donna Lisker (Brown University), Stephanie Soto (Breakthru Beverage Group), Sue Perez-Jackson (Hasbro), Aliyyah Aird (FM Global Academy), Shameem Awan (Amica Insurance), Marissa Ruff (Seven Hills Foundation), Dr. Camilla Santos (Amgen), Julianna Branca (CVS Health), Elizabeth Maclean (Pfizer), Darlene Masse (Thermo Fisher Scientific),Ryann Kilgore (UBS Financial Services), Tracy Perron (Harvard University), Laura Graziano Boehm (Expedia Group), Sadaf Nord (Santander Bank NA), Hind Taoufiq (Akamai), Melanie Cluley (Southcoast Health), and many others.

