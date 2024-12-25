Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Rhode Island for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Rhode Island for 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Rhode Island for 2024. Known as The Ocean State, Rhode Island is renowned for its picturesque coastal towns, 400 miles of shoreline, and rich cultural contributions in art and education. Despite being the smallest state in the U.S., Rhode Island boasts a robust economy driven by diverse industries, including manufacturing, life sciences, software, maritime, tourism, and business services.

Among this year's awardees is Beth Hebert-Silvia, Senior Vice President and Practice Lead in charge of Health Plans for the Pharmaceutical Strategies Group. Hebert-Silvia leads a team that has generated over $4.5 billion in annual savings for clients, including nearly $1.8 billion in procurement savings.

We also acknowledge Gloria Arcia, Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration and the Chief Financial Officer of Roger Williams University (RWU), a top-ranked university in Rhode Island. Arcia is a seasoned financial executive with a wealth of experience in higher education management. In her career, she has spearheaded numerous initiatives to streamline financial processes, contributing significantly to the university's growth and development.

Lastly, we congratulate Cristina Feden, Commercial Chief Administrative Officer and Market President for RI at Berkshire Bank. Feden leads the Eastern Connecticut and Rhode Island Commercial team, driving new C&I and CRE lending and business banking relationships in the region while further strengthening the bank's established presence.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Rhode Island for 2024.

Zurica Hansen (Schneider Electric), Corrie Freudenstein (Atlas Copco), Sarah Frost (Lifespan), Stephanie Soto (Breakthru Beverage Group), Mara Hermano (Boston College), Kathy Topor (VNA of Care New England), Kristen Disanto (The Washington Trust Company), Kelly Sosa (UNFI), Joan Cox (LifeBridge Health), Jessica J. McCarthy (Brand Energy Marketing and PR Firm), Jolene Rambone-Beaulieu (HSA Bank), Aliyyah Aird (FM Global Academy), Shameem Awan (Amica Insurance), Darlene Masse (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Cristina Feden (Berkshire Bank), Marissa Ruff (Seven Hills Foundation), Melissa O'Donnell (Northeast Family Services), Joanne Daly (Morgan Stanley), Bethany Jenkins (University of Rhode Island), Juli Branca (CVS Health), Deb O'Brien (Community Resources For Justice), Beth Hebert-Silvia (Pharmaceutical Strategies Group), Laura Boehm (Expedia Group), Ryann Kilgore (UBS, UBS Financial Services), Deborah L. Fuller (Cigna), Melanie Cluley (Southcoast Health), Sadaf Nord (Santander Bank N.A.), Cigdem Duru (Procter & Gamble), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/12/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-rhode-island-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire