Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Rhode Island for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Rhode Island for 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Rhode Island for 2025. Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the nation, but its influence across industries remains remarkable. With a long history of progress dating back to the Industrial Revolution, the state continues to evolve through sectors like healthcare, education, finance, offshore wind, and advanced manufacturing. Its coastal setting continues to shape both its identity and its economic direction, attracting new investment while preserving a strong sense of community.

Among this year's honorees is Joyce Ferland, Interim Executive Director of Research and Enterprise Radiology at Mass General Brigham (MGB), a nonprofit academic healthcare system in the U.S. Ferland is pioneering a transformative leadership role within MGB Enterprise Radiology to integrate and streamline research administration operations, aligning them with MGB's 10-year strategic plan. This role includes providing comprehensive oversight of financial, personnel, operational, and regulatory functions within research administration and managing a $214.1 million research portfolio.

We also honor Melissa Rumball, Vice President of Global Fintech and Banking at IGT Solutions, a next-gen customer experience company that provides integrated digital and technology services. Rumball is a seasoned financial services executive with over 25 years of experience in customer experience, operations, and contact center management. At IGT Solutions, she leads initiatives that improve service quality and operational performance for clients across banking and fintech.

Lastly, we recognize Kimberly Hayes, Head of Global Technology Enablement Services at FM Global, a large American mutual insurance company. Hayes has demonstrated success in increasing revenue, market share, and earnings while achieving cost reductions and improving client satisfaction across large and diverse organizations. She played a key role in helping a client achieve 40% margins with its in-market Premium Support product by managing outsourced labor, improving communications, boosting efficiencies, developing successful bundles, and leading training program creation.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Rhode Island for 2025.

Jessica Eagles (Rhode Island Free Clinic), Kelly Sosa (UNFI), Jessica J. McCarthy (Brand Energy), Melissa O'Donnell (Northeast Family Services), Joanne Daly (Morgan Stanley), Emily Meyer (Northern Trust Asset Management), Lisa Scheck (FM Global), Shameem Awan (Amica Insurance), Jolene Rambone-Beaulieu (HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank N.A), Beth Hebert-Silvia (Pharmaceutical Strategies Group-PSG), Aliyyah Aird (FM Global Academy), Marissa Ruff (Seven Hills Foundation), Jacqueline LoVerme (Insurify), Bethany Jenkins (University of Rhode Island), Darlene Masse (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Dr. Kim Stack (University of Rhode Island), Julianna Branca (CVS Health), Karen Simoneau (Forsta), Laura Boehm (Expedia Group), Ryann Kilgore (UBS Financial Services), Dr. Deborah Fuller (Cigna), Karen Markin (University of Rhode Island), Ashley Spader (Definitive Healthcare), Becky Mulholland (University of Rhode Island), Meagen Otis (Sensata) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/10/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-rhode-island-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire