Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Richmond for 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Richmond for 2024. Richmond, the capital of the Commonwealth of Virginia, holds a strategic position along the James River, making it a historically significant hub since the Colonial period. Today, it continues to thrive as a center for finance, law, and government, the leading industries in The River City. Richmond's diverse economy also includes growing sectors in life sciences, healthcare, transportation and logistics, IT, advanced manufacturing, and business services.

The women recognized this year are leading the way in these key industries, making a lasting impact on Richmond's economy. Among them is Jennifer Montague, President and Chief Operating Officer of Columbia Gas of Virginia. Montague is dedicated to delivering safe, reliable, and efficient natural gas service to nearly 290,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers in 98 communities across the Commonwealth.

We also honor Rebecca Dodson, a Partner for Security Strategy Risk and Compliance Services for the Americas at IBM. Dodson has directed both large and small projects in security strategy, product design, implementation, and optimization, focusing on information security management systems and programs to protect critical business data.

Finally, we congratulate Wendy Barnett, Chief Operating Officer of Metropolitan Healthcare Services, Inc. Barnett's innovative initiatives have significantly increased employee satisfaction and reduced turnover. She has also led quality improvements at multiple hospitals and medical centers, implemented corrective actions on Joint Commission citations, and ensured laboratory certification compliance.

Shana Neal (BD), Karen Bernhard (Citi), Rebecca Aycock (US Department of Veterans Affairs), Ashley Clary (Siemens Healthineers), Lindsay Knight (DaVita Kidney Care), Diane Leopold (Dominion Energy), Melinda Hancock (Sentara Health), Wendi Runyon (Schneider Electric), Pam Strieffler (CBRE), Monique Smith (Verizon Connect), Martha Quinn (Science Museum of Virginia), Heidi Cook (Old Dominion Public Affairs), Renesha Parks (Richmond City Public Schools), Liz Mountjoy (Performance Food Group), Kristi Sink (Centra Health), Jennifer Montague (Columbia Gas of Virginia), Davianne Wyche (Aetna, a CVS Health Co.), Meghan Disesa (Optum), Kimberly Peyton (Mastercard), Lauren Clark (Thomson Reuters), Kelly Stuart (Bon Secours Mercy Health), JJ Thompson (GE Healthcare), Lynne Bouffard (Boehringer-Ingelheim), Heather Myler (Takeda), Victoria Hull (AFGE Local 1992), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/10/29/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-richmond-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

