Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Richmond for 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Richmond for 2025. Richmond is a city that carries its history forward. Once an industrial powerhouse, it has evolved into a hub for law, finance, advanced manufacturing, and technology, while new energy in food, transportation, and the creative economy continues to drive growth. The city has also become one of the nation's leading metro areas for Black-owned businesses, reflecting its culture of entrepreneurship and community investment.

Among this year's awardees is Wendy Barnett, Chief Operating Officer of Metropolitan Healthcare Services, where she is dedicated to patient satisfaction, staff mentoring, cost savings, and service line growth. Barnett has successfully increased employee satisfaction and reduced turnover by implementing initiatives like rounding, engagement strategies, and daily huddles. She has strengthened HCAHPS patient satisfaction ratings, led quality improvements at multiple hospitals and medical centers, implemented corrective actions on Joint Commission citations, and ensured laboratory certification compliance.

We also celebrate Sarah Lane, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at CarMax. With more than 20 years at CarMax, Lane has led a wide range of marketing functions, including brand, customer experience, customer acquisition, digital marketing, CRM, integrated marketing, media, sports, agency management, public relations, sales, consumer insights, and analytics. She is responsible for building and strengthening CarMax's brand, driving growth across multiple business units, and advocating for CarMax's customers throughout the organization.

Finally, we congratulate Mary Strzelecki, Senior Director of R&D and Integrated Performance Solutions at TekniPlex. With over 20 years of experience in research and development, Strzelecki is a passionate and innovative leader in the field of materials science. At TekniPlex, she oversees the development and execution of strategic projects that deliver value-added solutions for the company's diverse portfolio of products and markets. Strzelecki leverages her Six Sigma Black Belt certification and cross-functional team leadership skills to drive continuous improvement, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Richmond for 2025.

Laura Farmer (Virginia Department of Transportation), Wendy Barnett (Metropolitan Healthcare Services, Inc.), Sarah Olthoff (SoFi), Marcie Kapaldo (The Brinks Company), Laura Schewel (Jacobs), Bailey Carson (Angi), Kathy Baker, PhD (UVA Health), Tammy Hornsby-Fink (Federal Reserve System), Maria Tedesco (Atlantic Union Bank), Lina Tonk (Recurly), Windley Gravatt (Bon Secours Mercy Health), Lindsay Blackwood (Integer Holdings Corporation), Anastasia Dzura (Pladis Global), Jennifer Montague (Columbia Gas of Virginia), Sarah Lane (CarMax), Katherine Gerber (AXA XL), Raven Moore (Lineage), Liz Mountjoy (Performance Food Group), Michelle Cutter (Altria), Rachel Snead (Dominion Energy), Christina Fitzgerald (Evernorth Health Services), Jessica McCadden (Synchrony), Mary Strzelecki (TekniPlex), Delphine Nelson, MD (Boehringer Ingelheim), Marci Fradkin (Virginia Commonwealth University) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/11/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-richmond-for-2025/

