Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Riverside for 2024

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Riverside for 2024. Though Riverside, California, was originally built around the citrus industry, the region now boasts several diverse industries. Among them are retail, construction, health and social services, hospitality, and manufacturing.

Home to 24 nationally registered historic sites, residents flock to this area for the rich history and culture and stay for business opportunities and leadership roles.

Among these business leaders is retail executive Tiffany Galbraith. As the Marketplace Director for Best Buy, a nationally recognized brand, Galbraith started as a general manager and worked her way up to the director level.

We also recognize the accomplishments of Citlalli Rojas, a Managing Partner for New York Life Insurance Company. Rojas is a recruitment expert in the financial services industry with over 15 years of service to New York Life.

Finally, we extend honors to Marielle Calara, the Regional Vice President of Primerica, a leading financial services company in North America. Calara was promoted to the C-suite in less than four years after starting with the company in 2015.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Riverside for 2024.

Darla Longo (CBRE), Krysta Guerrero (University of California Riverside), Amy Ostrand (Banfield Pet Hospital), Yevette Baysinger (American Red Cross), Claudette Anderson (Bank of America), Rose Ann Tuazon-Lavilla (City National Bank), Nanette Vergara (Kaiser Permanente), Ali Hansen (Bernards), Christina Ngoc Cao (CPS), Tina Orr (Tenet Healthcare), Jessie Sylvester-Smith (Dignity Health), Dawn Aparicio (Delaware North), Citlalli Rojas (New York Life Insurance Company), Benita Radcliffe (Medline Industries), Lorie Lopez (Falck), Jan Brantley (AIG), Lisa Martin (a Gilead company), Alexis Alvarez (US Foods), Priscila Garcia (Stanford University), Danielle Oehlman (Stater Bros. Markets), Carla Silveira (Lineage Logistics), Monica Carson (UCR Center for Glial-Neuronal Interactions), Diana Herweck (University of Phoenix), Takiya Moore (California State University, Northridge), Bunmi Palmer (PIMCO), and many others.

