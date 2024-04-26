Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Sacramento for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Sacramento for 2024

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Sacramento for 2024. Known as the "City of Trees," Sacramento is a beautiful place to live and thrive. Combine warm weather with a diverse economy led by top industries, and it's easy to see why it's a popular destination for some of the world's most talented women.

In a city fueled by technology and innovation, a few of the most prominent industries in Sacramento include education, healthcare, agriculture, fintech, clean energy, and state government. It's also a terrific business climate for startups and entrepreneurs.

As we honor the top women leaders of Sacramento, we recognize the storied career of fintech executive Stacey Larsen. As a Managing Director of Deloitte, an industry-leading professional services company, Larsen has in-depth experience with financial system implementation and earned value management.

A state government leader who also excels in the technology sector, we honor Shaw-chin Chiu, the Managing Client Partner for the State of California at IBM, a multinational technology company. In this role, Chiu leverages her extensive experience in global business transformation and digital innovation with emerging technologies.

Finally, we celebrate the career of healthcare leader Trish Rodriguez, the Senior Vice President of Clinical Services and area manager for Kaiser Permanente, one of the leading healthcare providers and nonprofit health plans in the United States.

Alicia Moody (Google), Shaw-chin Chiu (IBM Consulting, State of CA), Stacey Larsen (Deloitte), Patricia Rodriguez (Kaiser Permanente), Elise Hymes (Oracle), Sophia Davis (Oracle), Caitlin Anderson (Intel), Jonnie Massey (Blue Shield of California), Tyna Plemmons (Cisco), Melanie Dutt (SoFi), Mui Zandt (IQVIA), Janna Jones (Mineral), Hillary Rupert (GNA (a TRC Company), Sheila FitzPatrick (FitzPatrick & Associates), Lindsay Pollak (McKinsey), Shar Bushgen (Whole Foods Market), Daniella Gutierrez (Spread Your Wings), Brenda Dulger-Sheikin (State Street), Jahmese Williams, Ph.D. (Greater Sacramento Urban League), Anisha Hullihen (Car IQ), Christine Reeves (Bridgeway Christian Church), Krystinne Mica (California Community Colleges), Evan Schmidt (Valley Vision), Lisa Chan-Sawin (Transform Health), Kristine Berndt (CarRegistration.com), Stephanie Mearse (Mommy Cooks' Mommy Doesn't), Jeanne Reaves (Jeanne Reaves Consulting), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/04/24/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-sacramento-for-2024/

