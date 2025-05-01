Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Sacramento for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Sacramento for 2025

NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Sacramento for 2025. Known as the City of Trees, Sacramento is home to one of the largest urban forests in the country, serving as a vibrant hub for agriculture, innovation, and culture. As the heart of California's farm-to-fork movement, the city features more than 40 regional farmers' markets. Beyond its agricultural roots, Sacramento is making strides in life sciences, technology, and manufacturing, solidifying its position as a dynamic and forward-thinking city.

Among this year's leaders is Lisa Gutierrez, a Senior Vice President and the Director of Business Development for Affordable Housing at US Bank. Gutierrez leads the affordable housing equity, debt, and multi-investor funds originations teams nationally. Her expertise includes managing low-income housing tax credit and tax-exempt bond business development efforts.

We also celebrate Sara Aghamohammadi, Chief Wellness Officer at the University of California at Davis Health System. Aghamohammadi's dedication to clinician health and well-being began during her residency and fellowship training. Today, she leads and oversees wellness and well-being programs and initiatives, supporting the medical staff and the broader health system to foster a healthier, more resilient workforce.

Finally, we honor Kara Cross, Regional Vice President for State Government Affairs for the Western Region of Verisk Analytics, a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. Cross brings a wealth of experience in insurance and regulated businesses, with 20 years of expertise in government advocacy and regulatory counsel.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Sacramento for 2025.

Sonja Colbert (University of California Davis), Brenda Dulger-Sheikin (State Street), Shaw-chin Chiu (IBM), Sara Aghamohammadi (UC Davis Health System), Kristin Mullany (Providence Health Plan), Patricia Padilla (196), Sheila FitzPatrick (FitzPatrick & Associates), Sallie Poggi (University of the Pacific), Lisa Gutierrez (US Bank), Lynn Greene (HUB International), Janna Jones (Machinify), Sophia Davis (Oracle), Evan Schmidt (Valley Vision), Stacey Erickson (Clarkston Consulting), Jennifer Hall (Accenture), Elise Hymes (Oracle), Lisa Chan-Sawin (Transform Health), Kaitlyn Merola (Möve Marketing), Christina Arizpuro (Accenture), Kristine Berndt (Careregistration.com), Christine Reeves (Bridgeway Christian Church), Jane Veader (Oracle), Mary Lee Vance (California State University-Sacramento), Mary Anne Arcilla (ETS), Tiffany Payne (Agilent), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/04/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-sacramento-for-2025/

