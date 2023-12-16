Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Salt Lake City for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Salt Lake City for 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Salt Lake City for 2023. As the capital of Utah, Salt Lake City captivates residents and visitors with its exceptional quality of life, providing access to unmatched outdoor adventures and a vibrant cultural scene. Business leaders in the region navigate a landscape characterized by a unique blend of urban sophistication and natural beauty, along with a flourishing technology hub known as the Silicon Slopes. Many of this year's awardees are steering their organizations with a more people-centric focus, overseeing departments in HR, communication, and customer relations to drive overall growth and success. Their impact goes beyond their professional responsibilities with many investing their time and energy in volunteer work and board designations.

Among this year's awardees is Francesca Luthi, Assurant's Chief Operating Officer and a member of the management committee, who oversees global operations to enhance business value and integrate customer and employee experiences while advancing Sustainability & DEI strategies. As the Chief Clinical Officer and EVP of the Clinical Quality Business Unit at Health Catalyst, Awardee Holly Rimmasch leverages over three decades of healthcare expertise, encompassing direct patient care and strategic management, focusing on clinical improvement, patient safety, quality, and population health. Also awarded is Melissa Loble, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Instructure, who is dedicated to fostering innovation in customer experience and empowering users to maximize solutions in compelling and efficient learning environments.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Salt Lake City for 2023.

Francesca Luthi (Assurant), Kate Moss (Bank of America), Amy Eldredge (Crumbl Cookies), Jennifer Danielson (HealthPartners), Holly Rimmasch (Health Catalyst), Melissa Loble (Instructure), Sarah Comstock (Merit Medical), Talia Butler (Salt Lake County Animal Services), Laurel Timmins (Savage Services), Sara Brady (Innovative Renal Care), Liz Udy (Conservice), Kimberley Honeysett (Varex Imaging Corporation), Wendy Steinle (Domo), Katie Evans Palfreyman (Castle & Cooke Mortgage), Lisa Peterson (97th Floor), Amanda Ryan-Smith (The Trevor Project), Bethami Dobkin (Westminster College), Lizzie Webb (IMAGE Studios®), Jennifer Duffield (Dancing Moose Montessori School), Jennifer Mitchell (The Children's Center Utah), Sheila Rappazzo Yorkin (Westminster University), Brianne Ika (Workman Success), Claire Roberts (Lice Clinics of America), Marcia Foote (Your Concierge Connection), Tami Ostmark (Hamlet Homes Utah), Donna Root (Nilson Homes), Suzie Turner (Gibsonlook), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/12/13/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-salt-lake-city-for-2023/

