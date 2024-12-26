Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Salt Lake City for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Salt Lake City for 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Salt Lake City for 2024. Nestled between stunning mountains and renowned for its world-class skiing, Salt Lake City is not only a gateway to five national parks but also a dynamic hub where outdoor adventure meets a thriving, diversified economy. The city's robust industries—ranging from healthcare and life sciences to IT, finance, manufacturing, logistics, and gaming—reflect its adaptability and growth.

Paige Bennett, Director of Experiential Marketing at Awardco, is a standout among this year's honorees. Known for orchestrating transformative events that leave lasting impressions, Bennett has become a key leader at Awardco. She applies her extensive background to design and execute experiential marketing strategies that align with the company's mission, driving impactful results.

We also honor Valerie Leach, Account Director for Chase&Co. Leach brings over 20 years of experience in client management, brand building, revenue oversight, and team development to her role. Guided by a personal motto of empathetic leadership, she specializes in building scalable processes and implementing strategic practices that consistently exceed business goals.

Finally, we congratulate Beverly Tam, Director and Head of Consumer Experience at DoorDash. Tam is a seasoned leader with over 12 years of experience in consumer engagement, growth, and operations. She has driven significant growth and transformation by leading high-impact teams in technology and consulting.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Salt Lake City for 2024.

Francesca Luthi (Assurant), Whitney Harper (Extra Space Storage), Kate Moss (Bank of America), Paula Fellingham (Win Win Women), Tannen Ellis-Graham (Diabetes & Endocrine Treatment Specialists), Talia Butler (Salt Lake County), Kimberley Henningsen-Honeysett (Varex Imaging), Jeri Larsen (LoanPro), Stacey Justice (Gong), Lacey Wismer (Hunter Search Capital), Kyra Augustus (Xcitium), Donna Lynch (Stack Infrastructure), Maria Estrada (Metropolitan Group), Michaela Buccola (Salt Lake Acting Company), Kaitlin Evans (Castle & Cooke Mortgage), Kristina Gerwe (J.P. Morgan), Danielle McCaffrey (Alorica), Brianne Ika (Workman Success Systems), Staci Beltran (Agenda Health), Marcia Foote (Your Concierge Connection), Tami Ostmark (Hamlet Homes Utah), Erin Adamson (Crumbl), McCall Black-Smith (CHG Healthcare), Nicole Montague (CHG Healthcare), Valerie Leach (Chase&Co.), Paige Bennett (Awardco), and many others.

