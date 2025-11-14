Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Salt Lake City for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Salt Lake City for 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Salt Lake City for 2025. At the base of the Wasatch Mountains, Salt Lake City has grown from a regional hub into one of the nation's most vibrant urban economies. As Utah's capital, it anchors a region known for its growing technology sector, strong healthcare institutions, and world-class universities. The city's balance of economic vitality and access to the outdoors continues to attract talent and investment from across the country. This year's honorees embody the leadership and ingenuity driving that growth—strengthening industries, building community, and shaping the city's future.

This year, we honor Francesca Luthi, Chief Operating Officer of Assurant, a global business services company. Luthi is a seasoned executive known for driving large-scale transformations across Fortune 500 and high-growth companies. She focuses on building customer-centric organizations that deliver long-term value and align business strategy with purpose. A trusted advisor to public and nonprofit boards, she has guided efforts in CEO succession, portfolio realignment, and enterprise growth strategies.

We also congratulate Aurelia Redd, Senior Director of People and Culture for CHG Healthcare's Digital & Marketing Organization, where she supports the company's technology, engineering, product, and marketing divisions. With over 26 years of experience in operations, organizational development, and people strategy, Redd brings a deep understanding of how to build effective teams and align talent initiatives with business objectives. She has played a key role in strengthening performance management, leadership development, and culture programs across CHG's technology and marketing functions.

Lastly, we honor Rebecca Yates, CEO of ARK Insurance Solutions. Yates founded ARK in 2010 with a mission to prioritize people over profit and make health coverage more accessible and transparent. Under her leadership, the firm has become a trusted resource for affordable insurance options in the greater Salt Lake City area. She is dedicated to understanding each client's unique needs and developing personalized plans that deliver meaningful value and peace of mind.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Salt Lake City for 2025.

Francesca Luthi (Assurant), Whitney Harper (Extra Space Storage), Kate Moss (Bank of America), Dr. Paula Noble Fellingham (WIN WIN Women), Megan Pannier (Fiserv), Michele DiPasquale Hilton (Zephyr), Tannen Ellis-Graham (Diabetes & Endocrine Treatment Specialists + ReSet), Rebecca Yates (ARK Insurance Solutions), Jess Awtrey (BoodleBox), Kimberley Henningsen-Honeysett (Varex Imaging Corporation), Jeri Larsen (Manage for Good), Angie Johnson (InMoment), Stacey Justice (Gong), Kylie Kullack (STRUCK), Lacey Wismer (Hunter Search Capital), Tamara Castellano (AliveCor), Jamie York (PEAK Gravity Leadership), Maria Estrada (Metropolitan Group), Donna Lynch (Stack Infrastructure), Michaela Buccola (Salt Lake Acting Company), Kristina Gerwe (JPMorgan Chase & Co.), Danielle McCaffrey (Alorica), Jeana Thomsen (New Haven Residential Treatment Center), Brianne Ika (Workman Success), Staci Beltran (Agenda Health), Erin Parker (Crumbl Cookies), Tami Ostmark (Hamlet Homes Utah), Aurelia Redd (CHG Healthcare), McCall Black-Smith (CHG Healthcare), Kelly Suzuki (Podium), Nicole Montague (CHG Healthcare), Valerie Leach (North Vista Marketing), Paige Bennett (Awardco) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/11/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-salt-lake-city-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire