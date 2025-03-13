Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of San Antonio for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of San Antonio for 2025

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of San Antonio for 2025. As the seventh-largest city in the United States, San Antonio is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and diverse economy. From the iconic Alamo and Spanish colonial missions to the scenic River Walk along the San Antonio River, the city blends historical significance with modern innovation. San Antonio's economy thrives across multiple sectors, including education, technology, energy, finance, manufacturing, and aerospace.

Among this year's honorees is Shawanda Roberts, Global Vice President of Sales at Frost & Sullivan. Roberts has generated over $20 million in net new logo revenue throughout her tenure through strategic planning and execution. She has been instrumental in scaling the inside sales organization, driving remarkable growth from $5 million to $150 million in annual recurring revenue.

We also celebrate Randi Berkovsky, Senior Director of Marketing for KIPP Texas Public Schools. With over 10 years of experience in marketing and communications leadership, Berkovsky has honed her expertise across the pre-K-12, higher education, and agency sectors. She leads a talented marketing team dedicated to driving essential student and staff recruitment efforts across Texas, ensuring that all children have access to a joyful, high-quality education.

Lastly, we congratulate Ingrid Glueck-Maldonado, Chief Financial Officer of Encompass Health. Throughout her career, Glueck-Maldonado has exceeded budget targets for revenues of $144 million and reduced expenses by 13% for the last seven years. She also grew income for the organization from $0.58 per every dollar to $0.75 for every dollar.

Vanessa Beasley (Trinity University), Michelle Lugalia-Hollon (Alamo Colleges District), Lisa Heritage McLin (Lightedge), Michele Woodman (Bracken Christian School), Molly McClure (intelliflo), Amy Tawney (UT Health San Antonio), Michelle Carter (KINETIC), Danika Hohmann (Texas Dental and Braces), Stephanie O'Rourke (Cokinos Young), Juanita Sepulveda (Vanyel Investments LLC), Dionne Roberts (TDA Consulting), Rachel Guevara (TaskUs), Tracy Shuey (Partners), Charito Lincoln (Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc.), Julie Vargas (Avery Dennison), Angela Hall (Frost & Sullivan), Shawanda Roberts (Frost & Sullivan), Katherine Sanchez-Rocha (North East Educational Foundation), Randi Berkovsky (KIPP Texas Public Schools), Marissa Alicea (WellMed Medical Management), Jeri George (Howard Energy Midstream Partners), Rebecca Herrera (South San Antonio ISD), Rachel Barnett (IBM), Shannon Twumasi (CommonSpirit Health), Latifah Jackson (University Health System), Deborah Quiñones (University of the Incarnate Word), Brittany Taylor (IBM), Tara Barlow (Alvarez & Marsal), Stephanie Cameron (Stellantis Financial Services US), Deborah Wagner (LYTLE ISD), Beth Wueste (UT Health San Antonio), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/03/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-san-antonio-for-2025/

