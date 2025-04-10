Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of San Diego for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of San Diego for 2025

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of San Diego for 2025. Often called America's Finest City, San Diego is known for its mild climate, stunning beaches, world-class attractions, vibrant events, and diverse cuisine. Beyond its scenic beauty, San Diego's economy is fueled by diverse industries, including military and defense, tourism, international trade, research, manufacturing, and education. With a strong research infrastructure and a spirit of cross-border collaboration, San Diego continues to attract talent and investment, making it one of the most dynamic regions in the country.

This year, we honor Lisa Marie Knight, a Program Therapist at Casa de Amparo, a nonprofit that provides support to youth affected by and at risk of child abuse and neglect. Knight works closely with members of Gen Z facing trauma-related mental health challenges, providing clinical programs designed to foster healing, personal growth, and the development of healthy relationships.

We also acknowledge Diane Simeone, the Director of Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health. Simeone is an internationally renowned pancreatic surgeon and researcher with a long-standing career focused on treating pancreatic cancer. Throughout her career, she has driven innovation in cancer care by building a continuum between scientific discovery and new cancer detection and treatment approaches.

Finally, we congratulate Tania Azar, Vice President of People and Culture at Atrium, a leading consulting services company specializing in AI, data, and analytics solutions. With a career spanning over three decades, Azar has extensive expertise in human resources, L&D, strategic operations, and organizational leadership across diverse sectors, including health and wellness, technology, nonprofit, and management consulting.

Tonya Hampton (UC San Diego Health), Reema Poddar (AdFender), Dina Segal (Gusto), Rita Andrada (Genentech), Dr. Jennifer Berry (SmartLab), Lamar Rutherford (Excellens Solutions), Dr. Mary Taylor (San Diego State University), Dr. Lauren Lek (Academy of Our Lady of Peace), Adriana Tortajada Narvaez (1200vc), Cynthia Smith (National Marine Mammal Foundation), Helen McCabe-Young (Virtuoso Travel), Michelle Munoz-Talcott (Viasat), Shiloh Swanson (Stantec), Maxine Chieng (Career TEAM), Tania Azar (Atrium), Ann Cathcart Chaplin (Qualcomm), Ilene Schaffer (Silicon Valley Change Executive Coaching), Candice Donahoe (Medtronic), Maegan Bowe (Ball), Carol Henry (Slalom Inc.), Lisa Marie Knight (Casa de Amparo), Denise Perry (Illumina Lab Services), Leslie Lee (Deel), Debbie Beyer (Literacy First Charter Schools), Emily Schell (California Global Education Project), Margaux Currie (Cigna), Katherine Preska (Optum), Dr. Diane Simeone, MD (UC San Diego Health), Ali Selbo (Oracle), Rachel Theriot (Illumina), Gabriella Rangrej (University of San Diego), Morgan Reno (Cushman & Wakefield), and many others.

