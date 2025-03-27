Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of San Francisco for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of San Francisco for 2025

NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of San Francisco for 2025. Beyond the Golden Gate Bridge and cable cars, Haight-Ashbury and Fisherman's Wharf, San Francisco stands as an economic powerhouse. As the sixth-largest economy in the U.S., the city's diverse industries include manufacturing, tourism, international business, IT, digital media, life sciences, and cleantech.

This year, we honor Swati Sahai, Head of Product for Stores, Marketing, Loyalty, and Mobile Apps of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Sahai has 20 years of experience solving complex product challenges and driving bottom-line results by developing end-to-end solutions that optimize processes, enhance profitability, and improve efficiency. She has successfully managed multi-million-dollar global product and solution portfolios, leading companies toward product-led growth.

We also honor Wendi Whitmore, Senior Vice President of Unit 42 at Palo Alto Networks, a global cybersecurity firm specializing in AI-driven network, cloud, and security operations solutions. Whitmore leads the Unit 42 team in its mission to strengthen national security, working closely with clients and partners worldwide to address evolving cyber threats.

Lastly, we honor Aprajita Mathur, Director of Bioinformatics Software Test Engineering at Guardant Health, a leading precision oncology company. With over 10 years of software testing experience, Mathur has worked as a manual and automation tester on a wide range of products like instrument software used in the fields of agriculture, transplant genomics, forensics, and oncology.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of San Francisco for 2025.

Nicky Jackson Colaco (Roblox), Priya Vijayarajendran (ASAPP), Emma Sopadjieva (Samsara), Anne Simpson (Franklin Templeton), Sneha Narahalli (SEPHORA), Norma Garcia (NRJ Media Group), Sarah Chavarria (Delta Dental), Jaime Coleman (Asana), Thea Stutsman (Sierra Club), Urvashi Sheth (Intermedia Cloud Communications), Brie Harvey (Achievers), Christine Park (Pantheon), Bridgett Thurston (Cents), Johanna Bialkin (Aldea Home & Baby), Laurie Cozart (Brain Squared Solutions), Kelly Close (Close Concerns), Sheila Rohra (Hitachi Vantara), Heather VanCura (Oracle), Monica Bajaj (Okta), Antoinette Mayer (Blue Shield of California), Ksenia Kouchnirenko (Verkada), Shawna Kovacs (Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.), Sailatha Kamarajugadda (Chargebee), Keally Dewitt (GAF Energy), Alex Lavian (Origin), Deborah McCrimmon (Ripple), Michelle Rife (Branch), Demi Chizgi (The John Maxwell Team), Nita Madhav (Ginkgo Bioworks), Bani Malhotra (Walmart), Chetna Sehgal (Accenture), Alisa Wilson (Accenture), Joy Malinowski, REHS, MBA (Constellation Brands), Aprajita Mathur (Guardant Health), Alestra Menendez (Amplify), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/03/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-san-francisco-for-2025/

