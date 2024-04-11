Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of San Jose for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of San Jose for 2024

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of San Jose for 2024. In San Jose, it's all about technology and innovation. The five most prominent industries are hospitality, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and professional services, particularly technical and scientific services.

Additionally, as the largest city in Silicon Valley, San Jose is known for its high concentration of tech companies, including Adobe, Cisco, eBay, PayPal, and more.

Starting with one of the most technologically advanced sectors on the planet, we honor Jill Bauman, the Deputy Chief Technologist for NASA. Bauman has dedicated her career to service of the agency leading the charge in science and technology related to air and space.

A renowned leader in the tech space, we also extend honors to Denisse Weil Ross, the Global Head of Premier Partner Support for Meta, one of the largest information technology companies in the world. Having served in leadership roles at several other tech companies, Weil Ross brings nearly two decades of experience to her Meta role.

Finally, we acknowledge the accomplishments of Natalie Han, the Head of Data Science and AI at Google. At the forefront of the AI revolution, Han's expertise includes building data science teams, a deep knowledge of business analytics, and the ability to influence data-driven cultures.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of San Jose for 2024.

Natalie Han (Google), Ileana Rivera (Cisco), Lisa Schuder (Deloitte), Barbara Vaughan (Kaiser Permanente), Carolyn Henry (Intel Corporation), Yiwen Li (Bayview Development Group), Joannie Fu (Intel Corporation), Penelope Thompson (OneTrust), Emily Van Hoorickx (UBS), Fran Dillard (Micron Technology), Jill Bauman (NASA), Nina Mushiana (NVIDIA), Anjali Tewari (Workday), Ravneet Sahni (Intuit Commerce Platform), Tara Green (Crusoe Energy), Dr. Rebeca Burciaga (San Jose State University), Diana Pohle (BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.), Kristi Melani (TeleSign), Katia McClain (Steinberg Hart), Nora Crivello (WESTPAK, Inc.), Maria Moreno (Cristo Rey San José Jesuit High School & Corporate Work Study Program), Veena Gundavelli (Emagia), Almaz Negash (African Diaspora Network), Natasha O'Keefe (Bay Area Kids Dentist), Dr. Pamela Contag (BioEclipse Therapeutics), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/04/08/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-san-jose-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire